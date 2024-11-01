Hedge funds search for trades in dead-heat US election

By Carolina Mandl and Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other investors are searching for trades that profit from a win by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, but also offer limited downside in the event of a victory by Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the nearly deadlocked race nears, some are looking for so-called "asymmetric trades" involving bitcoin or the yuan, assets which could yield big profits if Trump wins but would not cause big losses if the wagers are wrong.

"Trading the election is difficult given how tight it is," said Edoardo Rulli, head of UBS Hedge Fund Solutions.

Some betting websites have favored Trump, which has created momentum behind the so-called Trump trades. Others are now forecasting those trades, which involve bets that could benefit from a Trump victory, could lose momentum or reverse in the case of a Harris win.

Trades that could yield higher gains than losses in whichever scenario plays out include a long position in bitcoin, said David Kalk, founder at hedge fund Reflexive Capital.

He said the potential bitcoin upside would be two to three times the money which is put at risk if Trump wins, as he expects a more friendly regulatory approach to crypto under the former president. "The negative price response we expect (in case of a Harris' victory) just seems much smaller than the upside of a Trump win," Kalk said.

Macro hedge fund MKP Capital Management's founder Patrick McMahon said he sees shorting the yuan versus the dollar as an asymmetric trade, given the losses the Chinese currency may face if tariffs were imposed.

Some have placed neutral bets, such as pairing a short position on a stock with a long one, reducing directional exposure, said Robert Christian, chief investment officer at K2 Advisors. This way gains in one trade could offset losses in another.

Mario Unali, head of investment advisory at Kairos Partners, which manages a fund of hedge funds, said trades were pivoting to a Trump win because a victory for Harris is more about the status quo, so losses would be limited.

The hedge fund industry has so far posted gains of 8.3% in the first nine months of the year, according to research firm PivotalPath. The industry average is underperforming the S&P 500's 20% gain, putting some hedge funds under more pressure to adopt a more cautious stance on the race that will deliver some upside.

Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, expects some selling ahead of the election. "They could bank those returns, and then they could wait for weeks or months, depending on how long it takes before things become clear again."

