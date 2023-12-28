Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,015.88
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,789.94
    +8.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • DOW

    37,702.16
    +45.64 (+0.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7581
    +0.0007 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.45
    -0.66 (-0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    56,292.02
    -374.93 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.77
    -9.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,086.90
    -6.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,061.57
    -4.64 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    +0.0400 (+1.06%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,126.13
    +26.95 (+0.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.47
    +0.04 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,733.53
    +8.58 (+0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    33,539.62
    -141.62 (-0.42%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6825
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     
MARKETS WRAP:

STOCKS POP AS NASDAQ CLOSES IN ON BEST YEAR SINCE 2003

S&P 500 coming off eighth straight winning week, hovering just below Jan. 2022 all-time high

Hedge fund HG Vora seeks seats on Penn Entertainment's board

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - HG Vora Capital Management, one of the top shareholders in Penn Entertainment, has requested rights to appoint directors to the board of the casino operator, the hedge fund said in a filing on Thursday.

HG Vora, run by former Goldman Sachs banker Parag Vora, currently holds an economic interest of 18.5% including swaps in Penn Entertainment.

Penn's stock is significantly undervalued, HG Vora said, adding it has had discussions with the company's management on a range of topics focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Penn Entertainment did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Penn Entertainment have lost about 16% of their value in 2023 and were up 4.8% in early trading. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)