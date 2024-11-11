Hedge fund Elliott names first female partner, promotes two to management committee

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management named its first female partner and promoted two partners to its management committee, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Samantha Algaze, a senior portfolio manager at the firm, was promoted to partner, becoming the firm's first ever female partner, the person said. She works on Elliott's credit investment team and joined the firm in 2013. She was involved in the Caesars Entertainment Inc. trades and trades related to a former McAfee cybersecurity unit, known as Magenta Buyer.

Elliott also promoted two partners, John Pike and Pat Frayne, to its management committee.

Pike has worked on Elliott's activism campaigns including most recently the firm's fight at Southwest Airlines, while Frayne works on structured credit investments and interest rate and currency trading.

Elliott's management committee will now have 12 members, including Pike and Frayne. In total the firm has 15 partners including all management committee members as well as Marc Steinberg, Jason Genrich and Samantha Algaze.

Nabeel Bhanji, who became a partner last year, is leaving Elliott to work at hedge fund Citadel.

Bloomberg first reported the personnel moves.

The firm, which now oversees roughly $70 billion in assets, was founded in 1977 by Paul Singer and is one of the world's most prominent activist investors.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)