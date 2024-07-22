Heathrow is losing out to EU rivals, says boss of British Airways owner

Luis Gallego, chief executive of IAG, says Heathrow should explore expanding capacity - Steve Parsons/PA

Heathrow is falling behind overseas airports as high passenger costs and a lack of investment strangle growth, the boss of the owner of British Airways has warned.

Luis Gallego, the chief executive of IAG, said Britain’s largest airport was at risk of losing out to rivals such as Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt if it failed to reduce fees and improve efficiency.

He said: “What we want at Heathrow is to have a much more efficient airport because passengers here pay two or three times what they’d pay in other hubs in Europe.”

Speaking at Farnborough International Airshow, Mr Gallego said Iberia, IAG’s Spanish arm, is expanding capacity by 14pc this year, twice the pace of growth at British Airways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Gallego said that, unlike London, Madrid is “growing a lot” and becoming a “much more competitive hub for the south of Europe”.

To improve competitiveness, he said bosses should explore expanding capacity at Heathrow.

However, he stopped short of supporting a third runway, claiming he would only support the project if it was financially and environmentally sustainable.

He said: “I don’t know if we’re going to have a runway in the future, but we always said that what we want is to have one that is sustainable.

“Not only from an environmental point of view but also from the financial point of view. It must be something that the customers don’t have to pay a lot of money [for] because we have to compete with other big hubs in Europe.”

Mr Gallego added that he is hopeful that the newly elected Labour Government will rethink the role of Heathrow and its importance to the British economy.

He said: “It’s something we want to work on with the new Government to see if we can improve the Heathrow experience. To have a major hub airport is critical for the development of the UK.”

IAG has already held talks with the Labour administration to promote its agenda.

Mr Gallego said: “For the time being, conversations are positive. We all understand that aviation is essential for this country. I’m sure that we will work well together.”

Story continues

A commitment in the King’s Speech to encouraging the production of sustainable aviation fuel (Saf) does provide an “important” boost for British Airways, he said.

The carrier is already the world’s biggest user of Saf but has to source it from the US because of the absence of a plant in the UK, something the new policy seeks to change.

Airlines in the UK must satisfy 10pc of their fuel requirements through zero-carbon options by 2030, with the fuel – made from used cooking oil or ethanol brewed from cereal crops – seen as the only realistic path to meeting that target.

Mr Gallego said. “We have mandates to use more Saf, but we don’t have the Saf. People are not investing in plants in Europe because we don’t have revenue certainty. They want a floor for the price to be sure their investment is going to work.”

Chance to reset relations with Heathrow

IAG also views the appointment of Thomas Woldbye as the new Heathrow boss last year as an opportunity to reset relations, particularly after a recent row over landing charges.

Mr Gallego said: “We’ve had meetings and I think we want the same thing. We want to develop Heathrow and we want a better customer experience, so we are looking at the opportunities we have together.”

IAG had a strong first quarter, the chief executive said, though British Airways is being held back by stubbornly low demand in business travel.

Corporate volumes in the UK are stuck at 70pc of 2019 levels, he said, whereas Iberia’s revenues from business trips have already exceeded the pre-Covid norm.

Fares currently vary sharply between regions, Mr Gallego said, though they’re almost always higher than a year ago. Occupancy levels are lowest on routes to China and other Asian markets.

IAG hopes to gain backing from Brussels for its planned takeover of Spanish long-haul leisure carrier Air Europa next month, though other approvals will be needed before a merger can be implemented.

The group also remains keen on TAP Air of Portugal, and is casting an eye over M&A possibilities in South America, where he said a sequence of bankruptcy filings during Covid has “changed the landscape.”