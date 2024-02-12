Heathrow accuses Sunak of tarnishing Britain’s reputation with tourist tax

Rishi Sunak scrapped VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors during his time as chancellor - AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Rishi Sunak has tarnished Britain’s reputation with his tourist tax, Heathrow has said, deterring overseas visitors from spending on luxury goods in UK airports.

Heathrow accused the Prime Minister of “turning away international shoppers” as a result of his decision to axe VAT-free purchases for overseas visitors after Brexit.

The airport said exports were thriving, but “Britain has shut the door on home grown growth”.

Heathrow, the UK’s largest airport, said in May that it was forced to shut 18 stores run by luxury designers including Mulberry and Rolex “as a direct response” to the tax.

Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, are facing growing pressure to rethink the policy, which has weighed on demand among tourists to pick up luxury items on Britain’s high streets and in its airports. Hunt recently asked the Office for Budget Responsibility to look into the benefits of the policy ahead of the Budget early next month.

VAT-shopping for overseas visitors was axed in 2020 when Mr Sunak was chancellor.

Heathrow said: “While exports are thriving, Britain has shut the door on home grown growth, turning away international shoppers through the tourist tax and tarnishing the UK’s reputation as a competitive country to spend and do business with. Heathrow has joined forces with the British Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses to make the case for an internationally competitive tax-free shopping incentive at the spring Budget.”

Retailers have called for the tourist tax to be scrapped before the Paris Olympics amid concerns that France will be seeking to lure even more spending away from the UK this summer.

Figures from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) released last month suggested that Britain has already been dealt a greater-than-expected blow from the tourist tax.

The think tank said the policy cost Britain £11.1bn in lost GDP last year, £400m more than previous expectations of £10.7bn.

The Treasury previously argued that restoring VAT-free shopping would cost Britain around £2bn a year at a time, thwarting moves to pay down debt.

However, Mr Hunt recently signalled a softening of this stance. He said he would continue to accept representations and consider new information carefully.

At the time, a Treasury spokesman said: “We keep all taxes under review and recognise the value that retailers bring to Britain. That is why we announced a £4.3bn business rates package at Autumn Statement to support businesses and the high street.

“VAT-free shopping remains available for all non-UK visitors buying items in store and having them sent directly to their overseas address.”