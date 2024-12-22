‘Heartless’ multinationals exploiting pensions loophole for UK workers

Some of the world’s richest companies have been condemned as unethical by MPs over payout freezes on pension schemes. Photograph: Rosemary Roberts/Alamy

Some of the world’s richest companies are accused of exploiting a loophole in pension law to freeze increases in payouts for many former UK employees, despite the cost of living crisis.

The companies, which include Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), American Express and Pfizer, are being urged to “do the right thing” and increase these frozen pension payouts in line with inflation. MPs have condemned the failure of companies to increase the payments in the face of high inflation in recent years as “heartless” and “unethical”.

The Pensions Act 1995 aimed to strengthen regulation after Robert Maxwell plundered millions of pounds from Mirror Group pension schemes.

The act introduced a general requirement to link final salary pension schemes to inflation, but it left a gap in the legislation because there was no requirement to provide such an uplift for company pension benefits accrued before April 1997.

Thousands of pensioners in many schemes now depend on “discretionary” increases by companies, in addition to any rises that apply under legislation.

While most companies link these pre-1997 defined benefit pension payouts to inflation, some multinationals have repeatedly ruled against the discretionary increases over several years while earning billions of pounds in profits.

Patricia Kennedy, co-chair of the Hewlett Packard Pension Association, said: “The majority of companies do the right thing and pay some form of inflationary increase. There’s a small number that don’t pay.”

The association represents about 2,000 former employees of the Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). The business was acquired in 1998 by Compaq, which was then acquired by Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2002.

Since the date of that acquisition, discretionary increases for pre-1997 pensions under HP have totalled just 5%, with a 1% rise in 2004, another 1% rise in 2008 and a further 3% rise in 2022.

Fraser Bridgeford, 65, a former employee at DEC’s Ayr facility in Scotland, said what should have been a “gold-plated” pension had turned to “rust”, with the buying power of his pre-1997 pension of approximately £14,000 falling by about 20% in five years.

He said: “I was a loyal employee for over 23 years and believed this loyalty would be repaid. Instead, I face financial uncertainty in my retirement.”

David McIlroy, 70, another former DEC employee, who has a pension worth about £9,400 a year, said: “The pension was described to us at the time as the gold standard. The expectation was that it would be upgraded with the cost of living.”

At a parliamentary debate in May on pension schemes, MPs said HPE presented itself as an ethical company but was taking advantage of a weakness in UK pension legislation relating to pre-1997 service. The business was accused of “unacceptable” behaviour and of practices that, while legal, were “heartless, immoral and unethical”.

