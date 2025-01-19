HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study HeartCore Enterprises' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HeartCore Enterprises is:

28% = US$4.0m ÷ US$14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.28 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of HeartCore Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that HeartCore Enterprises has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that HeartCore Enterprises' net income shrunk at a rate of 21% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared HeartCore Enterprises' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 20% in the same 5-year period.

