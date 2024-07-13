Here’s Headwaters Capital Management’s Thesis on its New Buy PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Headwaters Capital Management, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. It was a calm period for the market compared to the last three years. The fund returned +1.3% (+1.1% net) in the second quarter compared to a -3.4% fall for the Russell Mid Cap Index. The company focuses on investing in companies with a competitive edge, strong cash flow, and extended growth prospects. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2024.

"PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS): They Didn’t Invent the Chicken (Electrical Characterization), Just the Chicken Sandwich (the Electrical Characterization Product) Summary Thesis: 1. Industry Leader in Semiconductor Yield and Process Automation Software 2. Technology at the Intersection of Multiple Secular Growth Themes, Driving Accelerating Revenue Growth 3. Completion of Business Model Transition Results in More Durable Revenue and Improved Profit Margins 4. Call Option on Unique, Emerging Technology That is Showing Early Signs of Commercial Traction 5. Founder Led Business with 10% Insider Ownership Aligns Management with Shareholders Company Overview & History: PDF Solutions, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is a leading provider of software, hardware and professional services solutions that help customers optimize Process, Design and Fabrication (hence the PDF name). More specifically, PDF collects and analyzes data that helps customers lower the total cost of semiconductor design and manufacturing, accelerate time to market, and improve overall product quality and reliability. The company was co-founded in 1991 by current CEO, John Kibarian, and VP of Products and Services, Kimon Michaels upon completion of their PHDs at Carnegie Mellon. From the beginning, the company has relied on its expertise in electrical characterization to improve manufacturing yields for customers. Today, the company employs over 300 PHDs and has a customer base that spans the entire semiconductor value chain (fabs, fabless, IDMs, OSATs and tools companies). As Dr. Michaels noted at the Company’s 2016 Analyst Day, PDF “didn't invent test chips… didn't invent parametric testers, yet PDF managed…to product-ize electrical characterization..." (Click here to read the full text)

