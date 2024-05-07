Advertisement
Head of CBC/Radio-Canada set to testify before members of Parliament

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — The head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. is set to testify before members of Parliament today.

CEO and president Catherine Tait will appear before the Heritage committee with Marco Dubé, CBC's chief transformation officer.

This is Tait's second time in the hot seat this year.

The committee is studying job cuts at CBC/Radio-Canada, after the organization said it is facing a projected $100-million deficit for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Both witnesses are likely to face questions about executive bonuses, and the organization's transformation plan as it competes against digital giants for revenue.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge has said she wants the public broadcaster's role redefined before the next federal election, and has tapped a committee of experts to help with that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press