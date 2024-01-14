HC Surgical Specialists' (Catalist:1B1) Dividend Is Being Reduced To SGD0.007

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (Catalist:1B1) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 13th of March to SGD0.007, which is 30% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. The dividend yield of 6.7% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

HC Surgical Specialists' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, HC Surgical Specialists' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.08% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 62%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Catalist:1B1 Historic Dividend January 14th 2024

HC Surgical Specialists' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, HC Surgical Specialists' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from SGD0.036 total annually to SGD0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 8.1% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. However, HC Surgical Specialists' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. If HC Surgical Specialists is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we think that HC Surgical Specialists could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for HC Surgical Specialists (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

