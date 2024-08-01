Hayward Holdings, Inc. Just Recorded A 7.8% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a pretty great week for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shareholders, with its shares surging 15% to US$14.79 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$284m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Hayward Holdings surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.17 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hayward Holdings from ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.02b in 2024. If met, it would imply a reasonable 2.5% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 19% to US$0.50. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.46 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$14.75, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Hayward Holdings analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Hayward Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Hayward Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 5.0% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 13% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.3% per year. So while Hayward Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hayward Holdings following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$14.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Hayward Holdings going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hayward Holdings that you should be aware of.

