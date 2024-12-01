Hawkins Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Hawkins, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HWKN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Hawkins Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director James Faulconbridge made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$351k worth of shares at a price of US$89.27 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$135. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

James Faulconbridge bought 11.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$87.84. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Hawkins Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hawkins insiders own 3.9% of the company, currently worth about US$111m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hawkins Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hawkins shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Hawkins insiders feel good about the company's future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

