Hawaiian Electric (HE): Advancing Wildfire Prevention with AI

We recently published a list of 35 Non-Tech AI Opportunities Amid DeepSeek Selloff. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) stands against other non-tech AI opportunities amid DeepSeek selloff.

Investors are searching for safer ways to capitalize on the AI boom beyond traditional tech stocks. Towards the back end of last year, Goldman Sachs highlighted sectors such as utilities, industrials, retail, and healthcare as key beneficiaries of AI-driven productivity gains and cost reductions. While companies like NVIDIA have surged in value due to their role in AI hardware, Goldman analysts suggest the market has yet to fully recognize the potential of downstream AI-exposed industries. David Kostin, Goldman’s chief US equity strategist, outlines four phases of the AI boom. The first phase revolves around NVIDIA and AI chipmakers, while the second phase focuses on AI infrastructure, including semiconductor, data center, networking, cloud, and security firms. These stocks have significantly outperformed market benchmarks in 2024.

The third phase will involve companies integrating AI into their products to drive revenue growth. While these firms have lagged behind pure AI plays, their time is expected to come. The fourth phase includes businesses that will realize long-term productivity gains from AI adoption. Currently overlooked by the market, these companies are expected to see valuation expansions over time. The industrial sector exemplifies this trend. Since early 2023, industrial stocks have gained nearly 30%, with AI-exposed firms more than doubling in value. In Q4 2023, AI mentions in industrial earnings reports rose from 10% to over 30%. Goldman Sachs anticipates these trends will continue, with downstream AI stocks eventually rallying as their AI-driven efficiencies translate into earnings growth.

Read more about these developments by accessing 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock and AI News You Should Not Have Missed.

As the sudden popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek ignites a tech selloff in the US stock market, investors are closely monitoring the non-tech AI opportunities that hold explosive growth potential. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs released an investor note detailing some of the non-tech beneficiaries of the AI boom. Per the bank, the rise of AI-driven data centers was fueling a massive increase in electricity demand, with power needs expected to grow by over 160% by 2030. Nuclear energy is poised to play a critical role in meeting this demand, but it won’t be the sole solution. Natural gas, renewables, and battery storage will also be essential, according to Goldman Sachs Research.

Story Continues