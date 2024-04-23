Haw Par's (SGX:H02) Dividend Will Be SGD0.20

The board of Haw Par Corporation Limited (SGX:H02) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of May, with investors receiving SGD0.20 per share. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.1%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Haw Par's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Haw Par's dividend was only 41% of earnings, however it was paying out 161% of free cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 3.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from SGD0.20 total annually to SGD0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Haw Par May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. Growth of 3.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Haw Par's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Haw Par will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Haw Par (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

