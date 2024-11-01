Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges ...

Revenue: $175.9 million, down 20.2% from last year.

Earnings per Share (EPS): $0.29 versus $1.02 last year.

Comparable Store Sales: Down 20.5% over the prior year period.

Gross Profit Margin: Decreased 60 basis points to 60.2% from 60.8%.

SG&A Expenses: Decreased $11.8 million or 10.4% to $100.9 million.

Net Income: $4.9 million compared to $17.2 million last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $121.2 million with no funded debt.

Average Ticket: Increased over 3% to almost $3,500.

Design Business Growth: Grew over 19% for the quarter.

Inventory: $88.7 million, down $13.6 million versus Q3 2023.

Store Openings: New store in Pembroke Pines, with plans to open three additional stores by year-end.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT) is expanding its store footprint, with plans to open three additional stores by the end of the year, including a return to the Houston market after 43 years.

The company is investing in store growth in key regions, positioning itself strongly in some of the best markets in the country for future growth.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT) has a strong cash position, ending the quarter with $121.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and no funded debt.

The company's design business is thriving, growing over 19% for the quarter, with an increase in average ticket size.

Despite a challenging sales environment, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (NYSE:HVT) maintains strong margins and controlled expenses, with inventories balanced and a focus on productivity and execution.

Negative Points

Consolidated sales for the third quarter were down 20.2% from the previous year, with comparable store sales also down 20.5%.

Earnings per share significantly decreased to $0.29 from $1.02 in the same quarter last year.

The company faced disruptions due to two hurricanes, which caused store closures and impacted sales and operations in affected regions.

High interest rates and an unaffordable housing market continue to pose challenges, contributing to a cautious consumer environment.

Gross profit margin decreased by 60 basis points, driven by changes in the LIFO reserve, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the hurricanes on housing and how it might affect demand in the long term? A: Steven Burdette, President: We expect demand to increase, likely three to six months out. The hurricanes affected different areas, with Helene impacting Georgia and North Florida, and Milton affecting Tampa, Orlando, and Fort Myers. We anticipate a quicker recovery in Florida, leading to a potential lift in demand.

