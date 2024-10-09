This Harvard prof reveals the 2 big money errors that get you in ‘big trouble’ when combined. Are you making them?

Arthur Brooks, a professor at the Harvard Business School, is one of the few experts who has focused his teachings on the link between wealth and well-being.

He recently appeared on George Kamel’s popular YouTube channel to discuss two major financial pitfalls Americans often fall into, according to his research: normalizing debt and thinking that buying “stuff” can somehow lead to happiness.

Don't miss

Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But 5 minutes could have you paying as little as $29/month

Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

“Those are the two big errors,” Brooks told Kamel. “And when you combine those errors, you’re in big trouble and you wind up calling The Ramsey Show.”

In fact, the combination of these errors could be a key reason for widespread economic dissatisfaction across America. Here’s why.

Normalizing debt

According to Professor Brooks, assuming that “borrowing is somehow ok” is one of the biggest mistakes Americans make.

The normalization of debt is evident in recent data. In the second quarter of 2024, household debt ticked up to $17.8 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. And $12.52 trillion of that aggregate balance is mortgage debt, which Brooks admits is the only form of debt that doesn’t lower life satisfaction.

Despite this, many consumers go into debt for both big and small purchases. Over 80% of U.S. vehicle purchases in the second quarter of 2024 involved some form of financing, according to Experian. Meanwhile, 82% of American adults have at least one credit card and 40% of them rely on credit cards to meet basic monthly expenses, according to Ramsey Solutions.

Story continues

Plus, those who carry student loan debt are weighed down with an average balance of $37,853.

All things considered, it is highly unusual to be debt-free in this country today. The normalization of debt and immense burden of borrowed capital could be partly why only 41% of Americans say their personal finances are in good shape, according to Pew Research Center.

Read more: Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead

Overconsumption

The assumption that accumulating “stuff” is somehow likely to lead to happiness is another critical error most people make, according to Professor Brooks.

“The worst thing you can do [with your money], that brings you no satisfaction and lowers your happiness, is to spend it when you don't have it for consumption,” he told Kamel. “In other words, buy something you don't have the money for that's just fun for you — right now.”

A LendingTree survey found that nearly 40% of Americans admit to spending money just to impress others. Incidentally, 63% of those who admitted to overspending just to impress people said the purchases pushed them into debt.

The conclusion is clear: overconsumption of “stuff” and debt are linked and the combination is making many people dissatisfied.

If you’re looking to avoid this trend, a good place to start is to create a tight budget. By planning to spend less than you earn every month, you can avoid the pitfalls mentioned by Professor Brooks and most other financial experts. Avoiding debt, as Dave Ramsey recommends, is also a key part of achieving life satisfaction.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.