What a Harris Win Would Mean for the Economy

On the campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris is pitching herself as a champion of the middle class, arguing that her economic policies will provide relief as inflation and rising living costs dominate voters' concerns.

Her strategy involves banning price gouging, promoting housing affordability, reducing healthcare costs, and revising former President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts that economists say benefitted corporations and higher-income taxpayers. “We will create what I call an opportunity economy,” Harris said as she accepted the Democratic nomination for President. “An opportunity economy where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed.”

Trump is casting her policies as radical and too far left, and some economists worry that the implementation of her proposals could lead to labor market disruptions and uncertainty for businesses. Harris is framing herself as a capitalist who believes in an “active partnership between government and the private sector.”

Here’s what to know about Harris’ economic plan if she were to win the presidential election.

Promote affordable housing

With interest rates on the rise, many Americans are feeling the pinch when it comes to homeownership. The current landscape has created a scarcity of housing options for potential buyers, as those with favorable mortgage rates are hesitant to sell.

Harris’ plan includes providing up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, which her campaign estimates could help approximately 4 million Americans secure homes over the next four years. The plan would also provide a $10,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates that the first-time home buyer credit would raise the federal deficit by at least $100 billion over 10 years.

Harris has also proposed building 3 million new housing units by providing a first-ever tax incentive for builders of starter homes targeted at first-time buyers, and by creating a $40 billion “innovation fund” to help local governments build more affordable housing. Harris would also expand an existing tax incentive for building affordable rental housing.

Some economists, however, fear that her plan will boost demand before supply can catch up and put even more pressure on prices. “I think it would benefit homeowners as opposed to homebuyers,” says Carl Schramm, an economics professor at Syracuse University.

