Is Harmony Gold (HMY) Close Shortened Trading Week Higher?

Wall Street’s main indices ended the shortened trading week in the red territory on Friday after labor market data came in much hotter than expected, fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve will not cut rates again.

Both the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite dived by 1.63 percent, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.54 percent.

Meanwhile, 10 companies in the mixed sector posted notable gains amid fresh catalysts that perked up buying appetite. In this article, let’s explore the reasons behind their rally.

In Friday’s top advancers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) rallied for a third day on Friday, jumping 5.81 percent to finish at $9.11 apiece. The rally came after the uranium-producing company benefited from the broader bullish trend in the nuclear energy sector, which continues to be driven by the growing demand fueled by advancements in Artificial Intelligence.

According to research from Goldman Sachs, data center energy consumption is expected to surge by 160 percent by 2030. Nuclear power, with its ability to deliver consistent and low-carbon electricity, is emerging as the preferred solution to meet these energy demands. Technology giants have publicly recognized the role of nuclear energy in supporting their operational energy needs.

In November 2024, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to triple US nuclear energy capacity by 2050. The plan included the deployment of 200 GW of new nuclear capacity through new reactor construction, plant restarts, and facility upgrades. In the short term, the administration aims to bring 35 GW of new capacity online by 2035.

