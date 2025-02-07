Harlan Charles Opens Up About His Years Working on the Chevy Corvette

CHEVROLET

Above: Harlan Charles, second from left, with the C7-gen Corvette Grand Sport.

Long-time Chevrolet Corvette product marketing manager Harlan Charles was informed of his early retirement by General Motors earlier this week, after spending some 37 years with the automaker — and nearly a quarter of a century in his role shaping the American Sports Car. His name is may not be one you know, but his work alongside players like Tadge Juechter and Kirk Bennion is a reason we’ve had some truly incredible Corvettes in recent years.

News of Charles’ departure came by way of his own social media accounts, where it was evident the decision was both painful and a surprise. The post opens with a very simple and gut-wrenching sentence: “My Corvette dream is over - my bubble burst.”

“I have had the greatest life I could have ever imagined because of Corvette,” Charles continued. “We were able to prove that America can compete with the best in the world and win. I was able to work on four generations. No one can take away what I think is Corvette’s best era in history. I had the honor of working with Corvette legends like Tadge Juechter and Kirk Bennion. Josh Holder, Devon Blue, and Tony Roma and the rest of the team have my best wishes for the future.”

Chevrolet declined to provide a comment to Road & Track regarding Charles's retirement announcement.

Charles joined General Motors in 1988, starting his career as a concepts engineer in the then-called Design Staff department. His time there would land him a role as the product manager for the Oldsmobile Intrigue, a car whose development took place down the hall from the C5 Corvette at the Warren Technical Center. Harlan told R&T he recalls bugging then-Corvette chief engineer Dave Hill with regularity about joining his team, as the Corvette had long been his favorite car.

“The Corvette had always been my favorite car,” Charles told R&T. “I mean, my dad did a lot of traveling in Europe. He always liked cars too — I get a lot of that from him, but he was more on the import car side. He would go to Europe and he would buy me books and card games and things from Europe, and they always put the pictures of the cars next to the little country that they're made in."

"And the only American car I ever saw was the Corvette with the American flag. And something just clicked with me — that that was the coolest thing, that here's a car, an American car, that even the Europeans think is cool enough, you know, as a sports car. And so that was always my favorite car.”

