Stellantis’s Carlos Tavares: the hard-driving boss ejected from global carmaker

Henri de Castries, Stellantis’s senior independent director, made it clear that ‘different views’ were behind the departure of Carlos Tavares (pictured). Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

Carlos Tavares is known as one of the most outspoken leaders in the car industry. Among the executive class, the former Stellantis chief executive is also considered to be one of the best drivers of its products on the track.

He used a similarly hard-driving style in the board room, constantly pushing his managers and factories to deliver bigger profits. Yet after his enforced departure from the global carmaker, it appears Tavares may have been better off applying the brakes than charging ahead.

Stellantis announced Tavares’s resignation with immediate effect on Sunday. In a statement, Henri de Castries, Stellantis’s senior independent director, made it clear that “different views” were behind his departure. In a sign of the discord, there was no statement from Tavares. Shares fell more than 6% on Monday.

The global car industry has been struggling this year with falling demand in its key markets, at the same time as it spends heavily to switch to electric vehicles – all the while fending off increasing competition from China.

For Stellantis, owner of brands ranging from Fiat and Chrysler to Peugeot, Opel and Jeep, the pressures became clear in September when it shocked investors with a profit warning. A buildup of unsold cars in North America – priced too high, according to analysts – plus delays to European car launches were major factors in the company saying it would burn through between €5bn (£4.2bn) and €10bn this year.

Tavares was against issuing such a stark warning, according to a person with knowledge of internal discussions, arguing instead that Stellantis could make steep cost cuts and actually generate cash during the year. Yet the board is said to have felt that making cuts now would have stored up problems for next year and beyond.

Tavares’s ruthless approach, which the Stellantis board was said to have rejected, was honed under another Carlos: Carlos Ghosn, the former head of the Nissan-Renault alliance, who was known as “le cost killer”. Tavares shared many of the same instincts and was promoted rapidly through Renault.

However, the protege turned rival when Tavares said in a 2013 interview that he wanted to lead a global carmaker. Tavares achieved that goal less than a year later when he left Renault for French-dominated competitor Peugeot, which also owned Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall. His successful turnaround of the group made him one of the most prominent voices in the global car industry.

