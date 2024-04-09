‘Work hard, but find downtime – for the sake of your sanity’

Jomas Associates founder Roni Savage says 'there should be no barriers for those willing to work hard' - Barbara Leatham Photography

Roni Savage won the Black British Business Person of the Year award in 2018 for her work in the construction industry since founding engineering business Jomas Associates in 2009.

Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford won the same award in 2014. One of the first black British women to become a partner in a City law firm, she went on to join the Co-op Group’s board and became chairwoman of Shakespeare’s Globe in 2018, stepping down from the latter role earlier this year.

Here the pair share their advice for fellow black professionals.

What did winning the Black British Business Person of the Year award mean to you?

Roni Savage: Winning the Black British Business Person of the Year award in 2018 was a genuinely unexpected and profound honour, marking a significant milestone in my professional journey. The accolade served as a powerful source of inspiration, propelling me to continue to challenge the status quo, champion inclusivity and aspire to be a positive role model for the next generation.

As a purpose-driven engineering entrepreneur, my journey began with a commitment to making a meaningful impact in the construction industry rather than seeking recognition. The nomination itself came as a surprise, and winning the award was an even greater shock. I remain deeply grateful for the acknowledgement, recognising the responsibility that comes with such recognition.

Dr Margaret Casely-Hayford: On a personal level, the award made me feel seen and worth something. From a more outward-looking perspective it raised my awareness and made me realise that there were thousands of unsung black professionals and business people there that day of the ceremony and generally, who could be a source of supply for boards and higher executive positions and who deserved to be personally celebrated; and could mentor and support the next generation.

Where boards wanted greater diversity, it was good to know that when I was at capacity, there were talented people who could be recommended.

How did winning impact you professionally?

RS: The accolade fueled my dedication to utilising the platform it provided to contribute even more passionately to the advancement of black and/or female business professionals and to foster positive change in the broader business landscape. It reinforced my commitment to a vision of inclusivity, diversity, and progress within the business community, and particularly in the construction space that my company Jomas Associates serves.

MCH: Although as chair of International Development Charity ActionAid and in other capacities I already had a voice, I was definitely given more opportunity to speak on platforms, in newspaper, magazine articles and generally in the media than I might otherwise have been. It also meant that search agents became more aware of my existence so many opportunities opened up.

What advice do you have for aspiring black professionals and entrepreneurs?

Understand your purpose and value proposition – what do you bring to the table?

Celebrate your authenticity as a source of strength and innovation. Your authentic perspective is a valuable asset that can make a lasting impact in these dynamic times.

Cultivate a strong support network with mentors and allies who value you.

Stay true to your goals, learn from challenges, and be a driving force for positive change in your industry.

Speak up with substance.

MCH: Be professional and work hard because we are still scrutinised more than others, but you are not the sole torchbearer, so have downtime and make space for yourself, for the sake of your own sanity.

Try to create a support system and don’t forget to be prepared to be part of someone else’s support system. Don’t take everything as a slight though because most people are just on a learning journey and need a gentle nudge, or to have their hand held, rather than to be punched in the face.

Margaret Casely-Hayford served as Shakespeare's Globe chair for six years

How do you achieve work-life balance?

RS: As a mother of three boys and an ambitious entrepreneur, balancing short-term gains and long-term sustainability is pivotal for both my personal and professional well-being. I prioritise a holistic approach, acknowledging the significance of work-life balance and mental health, as well as the importance of quality time with my children.

While short-term gains may offer immediate rewards, I invest in sustainable practices, fostering resilience for long-term success. I have always acknowledged that my children will not be little forever. I regularly assess priorities and set clear boundaries, to ensure I can maintain a healthy work-life integration, with open communication.

By cultivating resilience and a mindful approach to challenges, I am able to achieve sustained effectiveness in my endeavours. My general approach is to navigate the present with an eye on the future, fostering a balance that supports my immediate goals and well-being.

MCH: I’ve become better at making space for myself and my family. As one gets older and gains credibility and confidence, it’s easier to structure things strategically, because others have greater faith that you’ll deliver!

The advantage is that if you’ve successfully structured something, it means you’ve conveyed, delegated and have established accountabilities. So, others own part of the outcome. On becoming chair of Shakespeare’s Globe, I learned that many involved in the Globe’s development felt specifically mandated to deliver the theatre. So, although Sam Wanamaker, a strategically astute man, died of cancer there was no doubt it would be finished.

Who as a trailblazer has impacted your career the most?

RS: Building a legacy for my children and their children and for those who look up to me. Showing them that there should be no barriers for those willing to work hard – that keeps me motivated daily.

MCH: Radical women like Vera Brittain, who fought to get into Somerville College, Oxford, last century; the Pankhursts -who didn’t just complain about the lack of enfranchisement for women, but effected structural change to get women the vote; and people who quietly took a chance on me, like my Oxford tutor, Dr Ann de Moor who was disappointed that I’d become ‘just a City lawyer’, telling me that she had expected more of me because of what I’d said about social justice years before, at my interview.

That was a real kick up the backside and spurred me into being more activist. And the two male chairmen who invited me to go into my first board roles.

What’s next for you?

RS: My focus is on continuous growth and innovation at Jomas. I aspire to further impact the construction and engineering industry by fostering diversity, driving sustainable practices, and embracing emerging opportunities. With a commitment to pushing boundaries, my next steps involve expanding collaborations, working internationally, leveraging technology, and contributing to the evolution of marginalised communities.

MCH: I’m on the Co-op board, which I love. I know retail and I’m delighted to contribute to an ethical business and to participate on a board that moved it from the perilous 2015 position to the business it now is with a stronger balance-sheet, £11bn turnover, sound strategy and respectable profitability.

I hope to stay to the end of my term, balancing it with another worthwhile board to replace Shakespeare’s Globe on my portfolio, now that I have reached the end of my term as Globe chair. I’ll continue to mentor and champion others coming through, as they’re the future.

The Telegraph is the national media partner of The Black British Business Awards.