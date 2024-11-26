Happy Belly, Canaccord, Constellation at 52-Week Highs on News

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C.HBFG) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Tuesday. Happy Belly Food Group has announced the signing of its 46th HEAL Wellness franchise, further expanding its presence in Bolton, Ontario. The new franchise will be located at 301 Queen Street South and will offer a range of fresh smoothie bowls and smoothies.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $10.68 Tuesday. In a statement provided Tuesday, the company “The Company's policy is that it does not comment on specific rumours or speculation. However, due to the publication of an article from a UK-based financial media outlet containing information credited to anonymous sources not known to the Company, we believe that a communication is warranted.”

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) hit a new 52-week high of $4,691.00 Tuesday. Omegro, a portfolio within Volaris, one of Constellation Software’s six autonomous operating groups, is a people first, buy and hold acquirer of software companies. Today, Omegro announced the acquisition of Dassian, a premium provider of SAP Certified Add-ons for complex contract and project management within highly regulated environments.

Dye & Durham Limited (T.DND) hit a new 52-week high of $20.49 Tuesday. Dye & Durham announced that Matthew Proud has decided to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Proud will remain in his role for approximately three months or until the Board-led search for his successor is completed

Air Canada (T.AC) hit a new 52-week high of $24.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Altus Group Limited (T.AIF) hit a new 52-week high of $59.07 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V.ALDE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T.BAM) hit a new 52-week high of $81.53 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (T.BBU.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $35.66 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Business Corporation (T.BBUC) hit a new 52-week high of $38.46 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Banc Corp. (T.BK) hit a new 52-week high of $12.03 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $84.56 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T.DF) hit a new 52-week high of $6.67 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Dividend Growth Split Corp. (T.DGS) hit a new 52-week high of $7.23 Tuesday. No news stories available today.