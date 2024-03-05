Here’s What Happened to HireQuest (HQI) in 2023

Artko Capital, an investment management company, recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, an average partnership interest in the fund increased by 6.9% net of fees. However, investments in comparable indexes like Russell 2000, Russell Microcap, and the S&P 500 were up 14.0%, 16.1%, and 11.7% in the fourth quarter. For the full year, the fund was up 1.6% net of fees while comparable market indexes were up 16.9%, 9.3%, and 26.3% respectively. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2023, please check its top five holdings.

Artko Capital featured stocks like HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Based in Goose Creek, South Carolina, HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) is a staffing solutions provider in the United States. On March 4, 2024, HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) stock closed at $13.14 per share. One-month return of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was -1.65%, and its shares lost 42.75% of their value over the last 52 weeks. HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) has a market capitalization of $182.646 million.

Artko Capital stated the following regarding HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), the company, had a bit of a mixed bag fundamental year with mostly positive results. HireQuest, the stock, had a flat 2023. However, with an up/down 80.0% round trip, it remains substantially above our original purchase prices. A combination of cyclical labor market fears and challenges in absorbing a large acquisition resulted in a disappointing year for this investment. The company, which had a great 2022 with revenues up 67.0% for the nine months ended on September 30th, 2022, grew its 2023 first nine-month revenues by 23.0%. More importantly, its Franchise Royalties, which account for most of the profit, increased almost 27.0% for those nine months, though that number is mostly due to the MRI acquisition, with labor market softness offsetting the impressive growth. With the MRI acquisition came a 54.0% increase in SG&A expense, a number that does not include volatile workman's compensation expense that in the 3rd quarter of 2023 came in at almost $3mm or almost 30.0% of revenues. Overall, 2023 was a kitchen sink year where a combination of a slowing labor market, surprising workman's compensation expenses, and a slower-than-expected culling of expenses from the MRI acquisition made for some jittery stock performance…” (Click here to read the full text)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) was held by 1 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 1 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

