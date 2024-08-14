Hapag-Lloyd posts 75% lower first half profit but stresses market strength

Hapag-Lloyd sign on a container ship is pictured at the Valparaiso port

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German container firm Hapag-Lloyd on Wednesday posted a 75% lower net profit in the first half of 2024 but focused on a higher full-year earnings outlook, where it had raised key figures in July citing market strength.

"Even though we were unable to match the exceptionally good results of the prior year, we delivered a very good first half of 2024 thanks to strong demand and better spot rates," said Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen.

"In the second half of the year, we will increasingly focus on continued growth and the high quality of our services," he added.

Group net profit of 732 million euros ($804.47 million) in the six months was down from 2.9 billion euros a year earlier, said Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth biggest container shipping liner.

The company posted 48% lower earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.8 billion euros, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were 68% down at 813 million euros.

Hapag-Lloyd had added new ships and containers in 2024 to meet additional capacity requirements resulting from the security situation in the Red Sea, said Habben Jansen.

In dozens of attacks since November, Yemen-based Houthi militants have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to avoid the popular Suez Canal trade shortcut.

The firm expects EBITDA for the full year in the range of 3.2 billion euros to 4.2 billion euros. EBIT will likely range between 1.2-2.2 billion euros.

Hapag-Lloyd stressed that against the backdrop of very volatile freight rates and major geopolitical challenges, the outlook is subject to a high degree of uncertainty.

Transport expenses also increased by 5% to 6.2 billion euros in the first half of the year, mainly due to higher fuel prices and more fuel spending because the Red Sea situation requires alternative long trips around Africa.

($1 = 0.9099 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray and Elaine Hardcastle)