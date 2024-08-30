Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HSPLANT) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 24th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 50%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.06, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.068. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 66% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

