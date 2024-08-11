Hansae Yes24 Holdings And 2 Other KRX Dividend Stocks To Boost Your Portfolio

The South Korea stock market recently paused its two-day rally, with the KOSPI index experiencing a modest decline amid mixed performances across various sectors. Despite this, expectations for a rebound remain strong due to positive global forecasts and easing concerns about the U.S. economy. In such fluctuating markets, dividend stocks can offer stability and consistent returns, making them an attractive option for investors looking to bolster their portfolios.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 5.50% ★★★★★★ LOTTE Fine Chemical (KOSE:A004000) 4.60% ★★★★★☆ NH Investment & Securities (KOSE:A005940) 5.99% ★★★★★☆ Hyundai Steel (KOSE:A004020) 3.91% ★★★★★☆ Shinhan Financial Group (KOSE:A055550) 3.89% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.25% ★★★★★☆ Industrial Bank of Korea (KOSE:A024110) 7.33% ★★★★★☆ Kyung Nong (KOSE:A002100) 6.92% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.37% ★★★★★☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 6.49% ★★★★☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩179.12 billion, produces and sells fabrics in South Korea and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from clothing manufacturing (₩1.71 billion), electronic commerce (₩650.53 million), clothing sales (₩297.72 million), and publication printing (₩104.54 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Hansae Yes24 Holdings offers a dividend yield of 5.48%, placing it in the top 25% of dividend payers in South Korea. Despite a high level of debt, its dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 17.9%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 6%). The company has a low price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3x compared to the KR market average of 11.6x, indicating good value. However, it has only been paying dividends for five years and reported decreased sales and net income for Q1 2024 compared to last year.

KOSE:A016450 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KPX Holdings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩227.62 billion, manufactures and sells chemical products through its subsidiaries.

Operations: KPX Holdings Co., Ltd. derives its revenue primarily from Polypropylene Glycol (₩1.23 billion), followed by the Automotive Parts Division (₩129.81 million), Real Estate Leases (₩10.55 million), and the Holding Division (₩34.59 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

KPX Holdings' dividend yield of 6.48% ranks in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 23.4%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 21.8%). However, the company has an unstable dividend history over its five-year payment period, with notable volatility. Q1 2024 results showed increased sales (KRW 4.92 billion) but significantly lower net income (KRW 13.65 million) compared to last year’s figures.

KOSE:A092230 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩671.29 billion, manufactures and sells electric heaters and daily necessities both in South Korea and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Cuckoo Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its electric heating appliances segment, which amounts to ₩788.35 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Cuckoo Holdings' dividend yield of 5.09% places it in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 28%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 40.5%). While its dividend payments have been stable, Cuckoo Holdings has only a five-year history of paying dividends, indicating limited reliability over the long term. Earnings have grown at an annual rate of 9.6% over the past five years, supporting future payouts.

KOSE:A192400 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

