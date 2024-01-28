Hanover Bancorp's (NASDAQ:HNVR) Dividend Will Be $0.10

The board of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of February, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. This means the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Hanover Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible.

Hanover Bancorp has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. While it has a shorter history of paying out dividends, Hanover Bancorp's payout ratio of 22% is a great sign for current shareholders, as this means that earnings greatly cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the future payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Hanover Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Hanover Bancorp's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.9% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Hanover Bancorp is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Hanover Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

