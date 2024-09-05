HandyDART co-founder backs union in Metro Vancouver transit strike

VANCOUVER — A co-founder of the specialized HandyDART transit system that provides accessible door-to-door service says he supports staff "100 per cent" as their strike in Metro Vancouver continues.

Former Vancouver councillor Tim Louis says HandyDART drivers’ job are more demanding than those of conventional bus drivers, and they deserve to be treated and paid fairly.

His comments come on the second day of the strike that has halted most HandyDART service in Metro Vancouver, although trips to certain medical treatments continue under an essential-service agreement.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 President Joe McCann says he's trying to remain hopeful about mediated negotiations with employer Transdev Canada that are scheduled to commence on Sunday.

But McCann says it's "impossible to tell right now" whether a deal to end the strike will be reached on the weekend.

Louis, a lawyer and advocate for people with disabilities, lobbied for the creation of HandyDART in 1981 and says most of its drivers “love their jobs,” and have waited too long in Metro Vancouver for pay parity with other transit workers.

“I would just say to the HandyDart workers, I am behind you, 100 per cent,” said Louis.

McCann said TransDev's last contract offer was rejected by 83 per cent of union members who participated in the vote, and he hopes Transdev can “adjust their offer accordingly and provide something the members will be ready to vote 'yes' for.”

“We need to close that gap, and we're hoping to close that gap as best we can and make it fair for our members,” said McCann.

TransDev said on Tuesday after the start of the strike that its priority "remains to reach a fair contract that balances the needs of our employees, HandyDART clients, and taxpayers."

