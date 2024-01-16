How do you handle a personal crisis at work? What managers should know. Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

Have a question? Submit it here.

Question: I manage a team of eight client service agents. Some of my employees have had personal problems affecting their mood and behavior at work. Would I be out of line to suggest solutions for them, or should I address their job performance without consideration of their personal struggles? – Senedra

Answer: I commend your desire to help your employees during challenging times. It's essential to approach personal issues with empathy and professionalism. Rather than suggesting solutions for their problems, consider focusing on their overall job performance while being compassionate about their struggles.

Schedule private, one-on-one conversations with each employee to discuss their performance and any noticeable changes in behavior. Start by expressing concern for their well-being and acknowledging that personal challenges can impact work. Ask open-ended questions to understand the root causes of the performance issues and explore ways to support them.

Only provide personal advice if you have the specific training to do so. Instead, encourage them to seek professional help if needed. Contact Human Resources to determine appropriate accommodations and support if an employee mentions a medical condition.

For broader assistance, inform them about available resources such as Employee Assistance Programs, which many companies offer for various concerns like mental health, financial stress, and family issues. Highlight the confidentiality of such programs to ensure employees feel comfortable using them.

If your company doesn't have an Employee Assistance Program, guide employees to explore mental health services covered by their health insurance plans. Additionally, local government resources and non-profits may provide free or reduced-cost services.

Story continues

Continue to listen, empathize, and offer support as your employees navigate these challenges. Consider setting realistic performance improvement goals and timelines, recognizing that personal issues may take time to resolve. Your compassion and assistance can contribute positively to their well-being and work performance.

Photo rights Can my employer use my photos to promote its website without my permission? Ask HR

I was laid off and want to file for unemployment. I live on the Indiana side of our border with Illinois. My company is based in Illinois, but we service areas in both states. Which state should I apply for unemployment in? – Klaus

I'm sorry to hear about your layoff. When it comes to filing for unemployment benefits, it's generally based on the state where you physically worked. In your case, since you worked in both Illinois and Indiana, there are some specific considerations.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, if you live in another state but work in Illinois, you should file for unemployment insurance in Illinois as an out-of-state claimant. You should also register in Indiana since that is where you live and work part of the time.

It's important to note that based on Indiana's unemployment regulations, you can only receive benefits from one claim at a time, which includes claims from other states.

Each state administers its own unemployment insurance program, but they all follow the general guidelines established by federal law. You can typically file for benefits in person, by telephone, or online. Both Illinois and Indiana allow individuals to apply for benefits online.

If you still have any specific questions or need more information about filing for unemployment benefits, I recommend contacting the state unemployment insurance offices in both Illinois and Indiana. They can provide you with detailed guidance based on your specific situation.

Drug testing Should I get paid for time spent getting tests? Ask HR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to handle an employee with personal issues: Ask HR