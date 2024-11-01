GuruFocus.com

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

  • Revenue: $156.7 million, a 2% increase over last year's third quarter.

  • Gross Profit Margin: Expanded to 28% from 26.1% in the previous year, a 190 basis points increase.

  • Operating Profit: $10.6 million, compared to $14.4 million a year ago.

  • Net Income: $1.9 million or 14 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million or 74 per diluted share last year.

  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $35.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

  • Net Debt: $22.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $49.7 million at the end of the prior year period.

  • Stock Price Increase: 77% increase, impacting equity incentive compensation.

  • Pension Plan Termination Expense: One-time non-cash charge of $7.6 million.

  • Health Beacon Revenue: $1.2 million in the third quarter.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) reported a 5.3% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

  • Gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points to 25.9% for the first nine months of 2024, indicating improved profitability.

  • The company successfully launched over 40 new product platforms across various high-demand categories, contributing to market share gains.

  • HBB's strategic initiatives in the premium market and global commercial market are driving growth and expanding their footprint.

  • The acquisition of Health Beacon is expected to contribute to operating profit in 2025, indicating future growth potential in the health sector.

Negative Points

  • Operating profit and net income were impacted by noncash expenses, including higher incentive compensation due to stock price appreciation.

  • The termination of the overfunded US pension plan resulted in a one-time noncash charge, affecting net income.

  • Revenue decreased in the Latin American and Canadian consumer markets, indicating regional challenges.

  • The global commercial market experienced a revenue decrease due to soft international markets, particularly in China.

  • SG&A expenses increased significantly, driven by higher employee-related expenses and the integration of Health Beacon.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How correlated is the SG&A expense change to that of gross margin rather than sales? Specifically, if gross margins were to normalize back to historic levels, would SG&A also come down? A: Sally Cunningham, CFO, explained that SG&A has the ability to constrict or expand as needed. If gross profit margins were to contract, they would look at right-sizing controllable expenses. Current SG&A increases are due to stock price appreciation, investments in Health Beacon, and strategic growth initiatives.

