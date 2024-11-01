Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth ...

Revenue: $156.7 million, a 2% increase over last year's third quarter.

Gross Profit Margin: Expanded to 28% from 26.1% in the previous year, a 190 basis points increase.

Operating Profit: $10.6 million, compared to $14.4 million a year ago.

Net Income: $1.9 million or 14 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million or 74 per diluted share last year.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: $35.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net Debt: $22.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $49.7 million at the end of the prior year period.

Stock Price Increase: 77% increase, impacting equity incentive compensation.

Pension Plan Termination Expense: One-time non-cash charge of $7.6 million.

Health Beacon Revenue: $1.2 million in the third quarter.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) reported a 5.3% revenue growth for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points to 25.9% for the first nine months of 2024, indicating improved profitability.

The company successfully launched over 40 new product platforms across various high-demand categories, contributing to market share gains.

HBB's strategic initiatives in the premium market and global commercial market are driving growth and expanding their footprint.

The acquisition of Health Beacon is expected to contribute to operating profit in 2025, indicating future growth potential in the health sector.

Negative Points

Operating profit and net income were impacted by noncash expenses, including higher incentive compensation due to stock price appreciation.

The termination of the overfunded US pension plan resulted in a one-time noncash charge, affecting net income.

Revenue decreased in the Latin American and Canadian consumer markets, indicating regional challenges.

The global commercial market experienced a revenue decrease due to soft international markets, particularly in China.

SG&A expenses increased significantly, driven by higher employee-related expenses and the integration of Health Beacon.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How correlated is the SG&A expense change to that of gross margin rather than sales? Specifically, if gross margins were to normalize back to historic levels, would SG&A also come down? A: Sally Cunningham, CFO, explained that SG&A has the ability to constrict or expand as needed. If gross profit margins were to contract, they would look at right-sizing controllable expenses. Current SG&A increases are due to stock price appreciation, investments in Health Beacon, and strategic growth initiatives.

