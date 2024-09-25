Half Year 2024 Altamira Therapeutics Ltd Earnings Call

Participants

Thomas Meyer; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Altamira Therapeutics Ltd

Covadonga Paneda; Chief Operating Officer; Altamira Therapeutics Ltd

Hunter Diamond; Analyst; Diamond Equity

Thomas Meyer

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our first half 2024 financial results and business update call I will kick off the call by providing an overview of recent corporate developments, our Chief Operating Officer Covadonga Paneda, will then discuss the progress in our new core business of RNA delivery.

Finally, I will discuss our financials and outlook for 2024 before opening the call for any questions.

In 2021, we entered the field of RNA delivery through the acquisition of Tracer Therapeutics and initiated our strategic repositioning around Tracer's exciting peptide-based nanoparticle technology for extra hepatic RNA delivery.

Looking back, this was definitely the right decision to take. Although it has taken us longer than expected to harness the potential of the Trace technology which we now call our OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms. I'm pleased to say that we have made great progress and continue to gain momentum with our RNA delivery programs.

This shows in various forms. Fresh in vivo data recently published in Nature Immunology, a top-ranking scientific journal showed dramatic reductions in cancer growth following treatment with CBT 46 mRNA delivered with our SemaPhore nanoparticle technology.

Development of both the OligoPhore and the SemaPhore platforms as well as of our AM401 and AM411 flagship programs in KRAS-driven cancers and in rheumatoid arthritis is progressing, benefiting from our new access to lab space at the Switzerland innovation part in the Basel area.

At the same time, we are evaluating our platforms for using cardiac regeneration and for mRNA vaccines in joint projects with two partners.

Through our business development activities, we're exploring and discussing additional exciting collaboration opportunities with other pharma and biotech companies. While we progress with our RNA delivery activities, we keep working towards completion of our strategic repositioning by divesting or licensing out our legacy assets.

We already divested part of our venture and nasal spray business by retaining a 49% stake and additional economics from share of licensing revenues and in case of a sale, we will still participate significantly in the upside of this business.

The main focus of our current partnering activities is on AM-125, our betahistine nasal spray for the treatment of vertigo. In connection with the repositioning, we have also been optimizing our cost structure, significantly reducing the cash burn rate and contributing to this further simplifying the group structure. Ultimately, the goal will be to have a much different business model.

Compared to the development of drug products, we expect to operate a much less capital-intense business based on revenues from contract development and revenue streams from licensing rights to our RNA delivery technology last week, we raised in a public offering of common shares gross proceeds of $4 million to strengthen our financial position and support the ongoing transition to the new business model.

The shares were issued together with warrants, which could provide us with up to $8 million in additional cash upon reaching certain development and business milestones. Following the summary, I'm handing the call over to Covadonga Paneda, our COO, who will provide you with a more detailed update on our RNA delivery business. Cova?

Covadonga Paneda

Thanks, Thomas, and good morning, everyone. These are exciting times to work in the R&D space. research and development activities in ALTAMIRA's core business RNA delivery built on our peptide-based OligoPhore and SemaPhore nanoparticle platforms continue to progress.

The key focus during the first half of the year has been a nanoparticle formulation and process development around the platform. As well, as on the evaluation and development of nanoparticles, the delivery of specific RNA and mRNA payloads for our partners and for our two flagship programs, AM-401 and AM-11 the treatment of KRAS driven cancers and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively.

Evidence for the effectiveness and versatility of Altamira's RNA delivery platform keeps growing, as shown by two recent scientific publications.

A research group from Washington University presented in a preprint publication, the results of a study showing that administration of SOD 2 mRNA delivered systemically with SemaPhore nanoparticles to mice with abdominal aortic aneurysm or AAA, resulted in a significant reduction in aorta dilation, delayed structure and promoted a significant improvement in survival way.

AAA is an inflammatory disease involving oxidative stress caused by excessive levels of reactive oxygen species, which results in abnormal enlargement of the abdominal aorta and rupture may be life threatening. In the second study published in Nature Immunology, SemaPhore was evaluated as a delivery vehicle for mRNA in the context of cancer.

Here, another research group from Morshington University showed that systemic administration of CTB46 mRNE with SemaPhore nanoparticles to mouse models of sarcoma and metastatic breast cancer, resulted in sustained ZBTB46 expression, restored immunostimulatory tumor macro environment and highly significant reduction in tumor growth.

When ZBTB46 mRNA nanoparticles were combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment, such as anti-PD-1, outcomes were even more pronounced, showing that an anti-PD-1 response in both the anti-PD responsive sarcoma model and in the anti-PD-1 refractory breast cancer model, generating long-term complete remission of tumor in many of the treated animals.

Extended monotherapy with CBC T-46 nanoparticles produce complete remission, even in the mine reflectory to anti-PD-1 treatment. Mytisarcoma eliminated to treatment did not about additional tumors following repeated challenges indicating the development of a protective immunological memory.

Meanwhile, Altamira's own development work has resulted in significant enhancement of nanoparticle stability which has been one of the key challenges in handling and transport of our nature formulation, thanks to its new flow process production method, the company obtained formulations of OligoPhore nanoparticles that are stable in liquid form when stored at four degrees for a period of at least one month.

These formulations were in addition, able to withstand shaking stress without significant physical chemical changes. The ability of the Mana formulations to maintain their attributes during shaking stress is essential for transportation and one of the key limitations of lipid nanoparticles, the most common type of RNA delivery vehicle, focusing on our proprietary development programs, AM-401 and AM-411.

Altamira filed during the first half of 2024, several patent applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office. This aim to complete the existing intellectual property and extend direction of protection. For AM-401, coverage of different KRAS mutations in cancer treatment with nanoparticles comprising the OligoPhore platform and a single siRNA sequence, polyamide.

In vitro data confirms the ability of PolycaramuteSiRMA to knock down KRAS carrying the following mutation G12C, G12V, G12D, G12R,G12A and A-146 which account for the majority of the KOF mutations in pancreatic, colorectal and non-small cell lung cancer.

For AM-411 coverage of nanoparticles comprising RNA sequences targeting the P65 protein, a component of the NS beta transcription factor and OligoPhore is to Activation of P65 has been observed in multiple types of cancer as well as in many inflammatory diseases.

For instance, P65 is a well-known key checkpoint in rheumatoid arthritis inflammation and sold to regulate key biological prothesis that become disregulated in rheumatoid arthritis. The company aims to advance both AM-401 and AM-411 towards an investigation of new drug application filing in the with the FDA in 2026. I and to out-license them either following the IND or after Phase I clinical trial a deleted.

Altamira is pursuing a pixen-shovel strategy with the RNA delivery business. This strategy is based on the licensing of its platform technology to partners in the biotech and pharma industry for the use with their own RNA payload. The first of such celebrations have been set up.

With Hackett Therapeutics, a spin-off from King's College London, Altamira is working on nanoparticles based on the OligoPhore platform and comprising certain non-coding RNAs for the regeneration of damaged heart tissue following myocardial infraction in animal model.

With Belgium-based universals group, Altamira is evaluating the use of the SemaPhore platform for delivery of mRNA vaccine. Thanks to lower mRNA loss during cell entrants, the nanoparticle may allow for using lower doses and thus result in potentially more effective and efficient vaccines. Upon positive outcomes of this evaluation, Altamira and its partners intend to discuss and negotiate licensing agreement.

Through this business development activities, the company is pursuing additional collaboration opportunities with other pharma and biotech companies. In August 2024 part of companies expanding research and development team moved to Switzerland Innovation Park in Nashville. (inaudible)

At the new location, the company has access to modern and well-equipped lab facilities to support its growing activities. I will now turn the call back to Tom.

Thomas Meyer

Thanks, Cova. I will discuss now our 2 main legacy assets, the Bentrio drug-free nasal spray for allergy and our AM-125 Bentrio nasal spray for vertigo and other disorders of the central nervous system. Our associate Altamira Medical AG made further progress in implementing its growth strategy with Bentrio, a drug-free reserve-to-free nasal spray for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

We are very pleased that Medica agreed with two of its international distributors to expand their exclusive contribution to extend the territory across Southeast and East Asia.

With pharma to extend the territory across Southeast and East Asia. Under the amended agreement, Nuance's territory will expand from China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea to also include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Taiwan with a combined in population of greater than 630 million people.

Nuance has been marketing Bentrio since late 2022 Hong Kong, and recently submitted the request for marketing approval for Mainland China. We expect Nuance to launch Bentrio in Mainland China in 2025. And this huge market to become a key growth driver in the years ahead.

Medica will be entitled to a milestone payment of $1 million upon Chinese marketing approval. With Pharma Nordic to extend the territory from Norway to also include Sweden and Denmark, which together have a population of 16.5 million people.

Pharma Nordic launched Bentrio successfully in Norway in 2024, and it tends to introduce product Sweden and Denmark in 2025. Scandinavia is a very interesting market for nasal sprays in general. The two licensed territory expansions are strong mutual vote of confidence by the partners and we look forward to further growing the venture franchise with them. Meanwhile, discussions and negotiations for the marketing and distribution of venture in the US, Europe and other key markets are ongoing.

With our second nasal spray program, AM-125 for the treatment of acute vestabular syndrome, ABS and potentially other disorders of the central nervous system. We continue to work towards partnering of the asset.

AM-125 has been developed to help acutely dizzy patients get back on their feet more quickly. The drug product is a reformulation of betahistine, a histamine analog, which in the traditional oral formulation is the standard-of-care treatment for vertigo in many countries around the world.

A Phase II clinical trial in Europe demonstrated that a four week treatment course with AM-125 and ABS patients was well tolerated and helped to accelerate vestibular compensation enabling patients to regain balance and recover faster.

In the US the oral betahistine exceptionally has not been marketed for decades and no comparable product exists Altamira received in summer 2023, IND clearance from the FDA for a Phase clinical trial in benign proximal positional vertigo, BPPV, which is the most frequent type of ABS.

BPPV accounts for 17% to 42% of all diagnosed vertical cases. US health care costs associated with the diagnosis of BPPV alone approach $2 billion per year. Now a few words about the simplification of our corporate structure. Since the partial divestiture of the venture business in late 2023, we have continued our efforts to streamline our group structure and align it with our strategic positioning around the RNA delivery platforms.

In the first half of 2024, we transferred our Irish subsidiary to Altamira Medica AG, merged 2 of our subsidiaries in Basel to the combined entity, which is called Altamira Therapeutics AG and which continues to serve as the core operating subsidiary.

Following this restructuring, the Altamira Group comprises the parent company of Altamira Therapeutics Limited in Hamilton, Bermuda, and its subsidiaries, Altamira Therapeutics AG in Basel, Altamira Therapeutics, Inc. In Newark, Delaware, Otalanum in Basel as well as the associated company, Altamira America AG.

This means that we are no longer using the name of Auris Medical. Upon the partnering or licensing out of AM-125, which is currently concentrated in our Otalanum AG subsidiary, we expect to do one more final step of simplification.

Now turning to our financials. Before reviewing our financial results for the first half of 2024, I would like to note that the financial statements are presented for the first time in US dollars rather than Swiss francs. Further, I need to highlight that the income statement for the first half of 2023 has been revised retrospectively due to the partial divestiture of the venture business.

The venture activities are reported now as discontinued operations. Continuing operations thus comprise the RNA delivery development programs as well as those related to AM-125 Overall, we were pretty much on track with expenses in the first half of 2024.

Total operating loss from continuing operations was $3.9 million in the period compared against $3.6 million in the first half of 2023. The increase was primarily related to higher expenditures on research and development which increased 32.6% to $2 million. This was partially compensated by lower general and administrative expenses, which decreased 11.7% to $2 million.

Net loss from continuing operations reached $4.3 million in the first half of 2024, which was 4% lower than in the corresponding reporting period in 2023. Finance expense decreased markedly from $0.9 million to $0.2 million. On the other hand, the company recorded pro rate loss of its associate company, Altamira Medica of $0.2 million.

In the first half of 2023, there was no such impact as Altamira Medica was deconsolidated and classified as associates only upon its partial devestiture in November 2023. The company's net loss for the first half of 2024 amounted to $4.3 million, which was 27% lower than the $5.9 million recorded in the first half of 2023.

During the first 6 months of 2023, the company had recorded an after-tax loss of $1.4 million from discontinued operations. There was no such loss recorded in the first half of 2024. Turning to the balance sheet. Here, we are not seeing major changes compared to December 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity amounted to $6.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared with $7.7 million at year-end 2023.

There was no financial debt outstanding at either time point. Cash used in operations decreased from $8.4 million in the first half of 2023 to $3.2 million in the first half of 2024. Financing activities provided $8.4 million in the first 6 months of 2023 versus $2.5 million in the first six months of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2024, totaled $65,000 compared with $55,000 at June 30, 2023. Altamira expects total cash needs in 2024 to be in the range of $5.8 million to $7 million, which is slightly lower than initially budgeted. During the third quarter of 2024, the company raised $0.7 million from share issuances under the 2022 commitment purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

In addition, last week, we received gross proceeds of $4 million, net $3.3 million upfront from a public offering of common shares and prefunded warrants in lieu of common shares, which have two types of milestone linked common share warrants attached.

These milestones are defined as positive biodistribution data for our AM-401 and AM-411 nanoparticles which we seek to obtain in the course of 2025. The entry into one or more agreements further development commercialization for AM-401 or AM411 which we seek to obtain as mentioned on opening of an IND by the FDA in 2026 or completion of a Phase I clinical trial at the latest. Both milestones will be very significant for the company and could provide additional funding of up to $8 million.

It is, however, to be noted that there can be no guarantee that the warrants will be exercised by the holders. With the current cash as well as expected proceeds from RNA delivery project revenues, our associate Altamira Medica, the partnering of AM-125 as well as from other sources, we consider our cash needs to be covered for the next 12 months. With this, let me conclude with a brief summary and some perspectives.

At the beginning of today's presentation, I mentioned the growing momentum in our new core business of RNA delivery. It is very exciting to see the significant progress that we have been making over the past few months and quarters in our R&D.

I'm really proud of the great achievements of our strong and highly motivated RNA team. both with sRNA and mRNA applications. Progress in the latter is particularly noteworthy since mRNA formulation and delivery are generally considered to be challenging.

Not the least due to such challenges, the use of mRNA for therapeutics has barely begun. We have just scratched the surface of something that will become a very powerful approach in human medicine. From our business development context, we are seeing a very significant potential for our OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms.

We certainly still have some way to go with our R&D. There will soon be much more in vivo work with biodistribution being a key focus for our activities. I'm glad that going forward, we can benefit for our work from the well-equipped lab facilities at the Switzerland innovation part as well as from our growing network of specialized external service providers.

As for our legacy assets, our associate, Altamira Medica keeps executing on its growth strategy. We expect to see a significant increase in revenues in 2025 from distributors driven by the anticipated launches in Mainland China, Southeast Asia, Sweden and Denmark as well as certain other countries venture in allergy, we see a good partnering potential in other key markets.

Meanwhile, we are positioning AM-125 for partnering as an innovative, reformulated drug product with significant sales potential vertical, but also in other disorders of the central nervous system. In short, we look forward to advancing our projects towards important new milestones and to updating you with further reports about our progress. With that, I would now like to turn the call back to the operator to open the lines for questions

Hunter Diamond of Diamond Equity.

Hunter Diamond

Yes. congratulations on the results. Most of my questions are answered but my question relates to Ventris distribution in Sweden and in Denmark. Now it's been launched in Norway, can you discuss the marketing approach in Norway or partnerships to replicate the success you've had in Norway within the new markets?

Thomas Meyer

Hi Hunter, yes. Pharma Nordic is pursuing here a very good strategy. They are actually working with a network of physicians. So this is allergologists and ENT physicians, so to familiarize them with the product. At the same time, they have a sales force calling on the pharmacies.

They have also been using social media quite extensively. And just one example was that the tick talk event, which was just three minutes, something like that, which generated within three or four days, about 700,000 views and 500 or 600 comments.

So it's an approach that plays on various levels. Now Pharma Nordic has pretty detailed plans here also for Sweden and Denmark. I mean, each country, of course, is a little bit different. However, they're all Scandinavian and so therefore, there also benefits here from applying, let's say, marketing materials and experiences to the other countries.

So the whole team there is pretty motivated to get going next year. And of course, at the same time, continue the ramp-up in Norway. I mean, we all know from experience that this is a process that takes several years here. before you can have a really significant share of the market.

But the start has been very promising, and I think it's also a good sign that Pharma Nordic was very positive and very keen actually on expanding the territory.

Hunter Diamond

Great. And the second question, I don't know how much it relates to, but Moderna, and I'm sure you know some of these large mRNA companies have cut their R&D budgets. Is there any effect on your business or any thoughts on that? Like how it affects smaller enterprises related to larger companies, maybe it's a benefit to smaller businesses that there's less R&D at larger corporations?

Thomas Meyer

Yes. Well, I think there is still a lot of work and activity at companies like Moderna I mean, I'm certainly not the right person here to comment on Moderna's R&D plans whatsoever. I mean what I can say is simply that the use of mRNA here for therapeutics. And of course, other vaccines still holds tremendous potential I would rather see this a little bit here as focusing strategy.

I mean, of course, you can pursue many different projects at the same time. But it requires, obviously, certain resources. Now what we see here is clearly the upside with mRNA. I mean you can really you boost here certain biological activities.

And when you think of small molecules, I mean, the majority vast majority of small molecules, they inhibit or block things and for that, you can use siRNA and sRNA has a very good potential. Now for small molecules to actually enhance or boost certain activity that has been always a very, very big challenge. And now with mRNA, you can do this in a very targeted and specific fashion and that's going to really revolutionize medicine.

It's not just me saying this, I'm definitely not the most, let's say, knowledgeable person to comment on this, but I mean this is clearly what we feel, what we hear at conferences mRNA that's going to be bright future. And I think what we have read or heard here about some program adjustments that is not deviating at all from the long-term trend that is going on.

Thomas Meyer

Yeah, Thank you, Antonia. I believe we have covered all major topics today. So, I will simply thank everyone for attending this morning's call and for the questions. And I will wish you a terrific day ahead. Thank you, bye.

