Is Hagerty (HGTY) Well Positioned to Grow Significantly Over The Next Five Years?

Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Fund returned approximately +15% in the third quarter, bringing year-to-date returns to approximately +12% net. In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Greenhaven Road Capital highlighted stocks like Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) in the third quarter 2024 investor letter. Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) offers insurance agency services globally. The one-month return of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) was 5.57%, and its shares gained 28.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On November 14, 2024, Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) stock closed at $11.19 per share with a market capitalization of $3.817 billion.

Greenhaven Road Capital stated the following regarding Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:

"Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) – We have owned classic/collector car insurance company Hagerty for approximately three years. During that time, revenues have roughly doubled and profitability has flipped from a negative to a positive, all without substantial contribution from their strategic partnership with State Farm. Over that same period, the company launched an online marketplace and in-person auction business for classic/collector cars, both of which are likely in the top 5 for the industry. Combined with a recent acquisition that greatly expands the post-1980s car insurance opportunity, Hagerty is well-positioned for higher growth over the next five years."

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) at the end of the second quarter which was 12 in the previous quarter. Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) reported 17% growth in total revenue to $323 million in the third quarter of 2024.

