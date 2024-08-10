Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.11

The board of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.11 per share on the 4th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.7%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Hackett Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Hackett Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hackett Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.10 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Hackett Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Hackett Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Hackett Group's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Hackett Group management tenure, salary, and performance. Is Hackett Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

