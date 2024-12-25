H World Group Limited's (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

In This Article:
H World Group's (NASDAQ:HTHT) stock is up by 8.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to H World Group's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for H World Group is:
31% = CN¥3.8b ÷ CN¥12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.31 in profit.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
H World Group's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE
Firstly, we acknowledge that H World Group has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 46% net income growth seen by H World Group over the past five years isn't overly surprising.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that H World Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 33% in the same period, which is great to see.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HTHT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.
Is H World Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
The three-year median payout ratio for H World Group is 44%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 56%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like H World Group is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.
Besides, H World Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 56% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.
Conclusion
On the whole, we feel that H World Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
