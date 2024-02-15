H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.275

The board of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.275 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

H&E Equipment Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. H&E Equipment Services is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

H&E Equipment Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $1.10. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, H&E Equipment Services has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about H&E Equipment Services' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While H&E Equipment Services is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for H&E Equipment Services you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

