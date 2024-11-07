H-E-B is about to start construction on its third Tarrant County grocery store

Construction of a new H-E-B grocery store in northeast Tarrant County will begin soon, according to state filings registered on Wednesday.

The $40.8 million project will be Tarrant County’s third H-E-B. Work is slated to start Dec. 30 on the roughly 126,000-square-foot store at 2105 Rio Grande Blvd., on the Euless-Bedford line near the Glade Parks shopping center.

When H-E-B announced plans for the location, the Star-Telegram reported the store is expected to open in mid- to late-2026.

The store will have a True Texas BBQ restaurant, gas station and a car wash.

The Texas grocer announced plans for the Mid-Cities location in April, shortly after the company’s first Tarrant County store opened at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway in Alliance this spring. A Mansfield store opened at 1670 E. Broad St. in June.

H-E-B is building multiple stores across the Metroplex, as the San Antonio-based grocer expands its presence in North Texas. H-E-B began building a store in Forney in October. A Rockwall store, which broke ground in June, is also under construction. Stores in Melissa, Prosper and Frisco are also under construction.

An Irving location is expected to open in 2026. H-E-B purchased 15 acres near The Shops at Chisholm Trail in early 2023 but has not announced plans to build a store there.

With sales of $43.6 billion, H-E-B is one of the country’s largest private companies. The grocer has over 435 stores across Texas and Mexico, and employs over 160,000 people.

Disclosure: H-E-B is a funder of the Star-Telegram’s Crossroads Lab. The company has no influence over editorial decisions.