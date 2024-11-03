GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.081 (vs RM0.052 in FY 2023)

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM434.1m (flat on FY 2023).

Net income: RM54.4m (up 57% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 13% (up from 8.0% in FY 2023).

EPS: RM0.081 (up from RM0.052 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Property Development segment contributing a total revenue of RM344.9m (79% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM338.3m amounted to 78% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM59.1m (100% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of RM17.6m. Explore how GUOCO's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

