Gunmen open fire at people at concert hall near Moscow - RIA

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - At least three gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, Russia's state RIA news agency reported on Friday, and then started a fire inside the building.

RIA said some people had definitely been wounded in the attack amid unconfirmed reports that a number of people had also been shot dead.

Police were working at the scene, RIA said.

Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed a large crowd of concert goers attempting to flee the hall. Numerous loud gunshots could be heard.

Other video footage showed people who appeared to be dead lying in pools of blood outside the hall.

The TASS state news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage shot outside showing large clouds of smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building. (EDiting by by Andrew Osborn)