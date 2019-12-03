Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019

Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year. The industry says that reflects growing fears among gun owners that the next president could restrict their rights.

By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks had been conducted by the FBI. That puts 2019 on pace to break the record of 27.5 million set in 2016.

On Black Friday alone, the FBI ran 202,465 background checks. That’s one every 4.85 seconds.

Lisa Marie Pane, The Associated Press