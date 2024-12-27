Gulf between public and private sector pay widens under Starmer

The premium paid to public sector workers has tripled this year after a string of generous deals were struck by Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.
Public sector employees are paid around 6pc more than those in the private sector, according to analysis of official data by the Left-leaning Resolution Foundation think tank – a gap three times greater than at the start of the year, when it stood at around 2pc.
The research will raise fears that the Government is prioritising the demands of unions over taxpayers, who suffered a record £40bn raid in Rachel Reeves’s maiden Budget.
It comes ahead of fraught negotiations over further public sector pay rises next year, with teachers and medical staff threatening industrial action because they consider an above-inflation increase proposed by the Chancellor to be too low.
The Resolution Foundation also found that the highest-income households would suffer the biggest hit next year from higher taxes, with the top 10pc of earners facing a 0.6pc drop in living standards, equivalent to £356 per person.
Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, said: “The warnings that Labour’s Budget of broken promises will be disastrous for working people continue to grow.
“The public sector though has been shielded from the sharp end, whilst private sector workers have to pick up the tab. This is just classic Labour – looking after their union paymasters whilst leaving others to suffer.”
Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, said: “Living standards per person are collapsing under higher taxes, mass immigration and falling public sector productivity. Only Reform can turn this around.”
The Resolution Foundation said that Labour had launched a major expansion in the public sector, which it described as “a striking change of direction – the first we’ve seen in Britain in the past quarter century outside of an economic or public health crisis”.
It expects 18.3pc of workers to be in public sector jobs by 2030, up from 17pc today. This would be the highest proportion since the start of the coalition. Under the Tories, the proportion had been expected to fall.
Average monthly pay in the public sector – including education, health and public administration services – surpassed £2,640 in November, the Resolution Foundation said, while the equivalent for the private sector stood at £2,500.
At the start of 2024, public sector workers earned £2,421 compared to £2,376 for private staff.
The widening gulf in pay comes on top of lucrative “gold-plated” pensions paid to public sector workers, who are guaranteed a set proportion of their income upon retirement without having to invest their pot in the stock market like most people in the private sector.
Much of the increase in public pay was driven by deals struck with medical staff. Junior doctors, for example, were granted a 22pc raise over two years to end repeated strikes.
The Government also ended a dispute with train staff, agreeing a 14pc deal over three years and dropping attempts to reform costly and outdated working practices.
Mike Brewer, interim head of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Private sector pay has risen gradually over the past year, but the real change in the public sector happened in October, when NHS pay settlements took effect.”
It is feared that generosity on public sector pay will drive up inflation and eat through much of the extra money Ms Reeves has raised from tax rises, without delivering hoped-for investment in services.
The Bank of England warned last week that uncertainty over pay would make it harder to cut interest rates, and the Government has refused to rule out more tax rises next year.
Pay increases drove up central government staff costs to £18.3bn in November, up £2.4bn from a year earlier, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Ministers are also under pressure over the forthcoming pay review. Government departments have recommended a 2.8pc pay rise next year, slightly above a predicted 2.6pc average inflation rate. Mr Brewer noted this was “lower than unions might have been expecting”.
The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said earlier this month that the offer meant a “very real risk of further industrial action” while the Royal College of Nursing called it “deeply offensive” and the National Education Union said it was putting the Government “on notice”.
Any significantly higher pay deal would add to pressure on the public finances. The Office for Budget Responsibility already predicts spending will rise by £239bn by 2030, topping £1.5 trillion for the first time.
Concerns have been raised that borrowing will further increase as a result, at the same time as the economy struggles. GDP shrank by 0.1pc during October and was flat in the third quarter of the year, leaving Britain close to recession.
The Resolution Foundation also found that Britain’s top earners are set to suffer a £356 cash hit per person next year as a result of Labour’s spending decisions.
The highest income households are expected to witness a 0.6pc decline in so-called “real living standards”, which factors in disposable income and benefits-in-kind received from using public services such as education or healthcare.
Low-to-middle income families will benefit the most. Non-pensioners in the top half of the UK’s income distribution will bear a £140 cash blow next year, while those in the bottom half will gain a £28 bump.
However, researchers said the very poorest households will be hit hard by rising housing costs and council tax, while also being affected by cuts to social security payments.
Mr Brewer noted that it is a “gloomy outlook” for higher-income households, since they do not rely on public services as much, benefit less from rises in minimum wages and will get a reduced income from savings as interest rates fall.
He said: “Despite the Government’s new targets for rising disposable incomes in its plan for change, the living standards outlook for 2025 is hardly a cause for celebration: disposable income is likely to fall, and if households are to feel better off, then it will only be if they see the benefits from spending more on public services.”
Mr Brewer said Ms Reeves’s Budget tax raid is driving the expected fall in disposable incomes next year.
Her spending plan, which set out a record £40bn in tax rises, included an increase in employer National Insurance contributions from 13.8pc to 15pc, and a lowered threshold at which employers become liable to pay the tax, from £9,100 to £5,000 per year.
This tax is borne by private sector employers, with an exemption for the public sector. It is expected to depress private sector pay as a result.
Mr Brewer said: “This Budget tax-rise gamble from the Chancellor is that, while people may not be better off in purely financial terms, they will feel better off if we can have better, less dysfunctional public services.”
Experts fear that the Chancellor may need to launch a fresh tax raid next year to tackle a growth downgrade that left Britain on the verge of recession.
Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said: “If she got unlucky, where would that leave their commitment to be delivering growth? Not very well. And what would she be doing on the public finances, given she seems to be unkeen on coming back for more taxes?
“She’s not given herself huge wiggle room against her fiscal targets and the spending plans – while she topped up day-to-day spending a lot this year and next – from April 2026 onwards, the spending plans look pretty tight.”
The Prime Minister’s spokesman has refused to rule out more tax raids when asked for Sir Keir’s response to Mr Johnson’s warning.
Earlier this week, he said: “The Budget was the once-in-a-parliament budget to wipe the slate clean, to deal with the £22bn black hole in the public finances.
“And the Government is now focused on getting growth in the economy that delivers for working people that they feel in their pay slips.”
A Treasury spokesman said: “We delivered a once-in-a-lifetime budget to stabilise the public finances and fix the foundations of our crumbling public services.
“Now that we have wiped the slate clean, public spending needs to live within the means that we’ve set out for it, and we are focused on delivering our Plan For Change which includes kickstarting economic growth through investment and reform, improving living standards for everyone.”