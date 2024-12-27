Gulf between public and private sector pay widens under Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has struck a string of generous pay deals with public sector workers - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing

The premium paid to public sector workers has tripled this year after a string of generous deals were struck by Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

Public sector employees are paid around 6pc more than those in the private sector, according to analysis of official data by the Left-leaning Resolution Foundation think tank – a gap three times greater than at the start of the year, when it stood at around 2pc.

The research will raise fears that the Government is prioritising the demands of unions over taxpayers, who suffered a record £40bn raid in Rachel Reeves’s maiden Budget.

It comes ahead of fraught negotiations over further public sector pay rises next year, with teachers and medical staff threatening industrial action because they consider an above-inflation increase proposed by the Chancellor to be too low.

The Resolution Foundation also found that the highest-income households would suffer the biggest hit next year from higher taxes, with the top 10pc of earners facing a 0.6pc drop in living standards, equivalent to £356 per person.

Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, said: “The warnings that Labour’s Budget of broken promises will be disastrous for working people continue to grow.

“The public sector though has been shielded from the sharp end, whilst private sector workers have to pick up the tab. This is just classic Labour – looking after their union paymasters whilst leaving others to suffer.”

Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, said: “Living standards per person are collapsing under higher taxes, mass immigration and falling public sector productivity. Only Reform can turn this around.”

The Resolution Foundation said that Labour had launched a major expansion in the public sector, which it described as “a striking change of direction – the first we’ve seen in Britain in the past quarter century outside of an economic or public health crisis”.

It expects 18.3pc of workers to be in public sector jobs by 2030, up from 17pc today. This would be the highest proportion since the start of the coalition. Under the Tories, the proportion had been expected to fall.

Average monthly pay in the public sector – including education, health and public administration services – surpassed £2,640 in November, the Resolution Foundation said, while the equivalent for the private sector stood at £2,500.

At the start of 2024, public sector workers earned £2,421 compared to £2,376 for private staff.

The widening gulf in pay comes on top of lucrative “gold-plated” pensions paid to public sector workers, who are guaranteed a set proportion of their income upon retirement without having to invest their pot in the stock market like most people in the private sector.

