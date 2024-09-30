Guinness World Records seeks central London site for 'competitive socialising' venue

Computer image of entrance to GWR vs London (GWR)

The company behind the Guinness World Records book and TV shows is looking for a central London site for a new £50 million “competitive socialising” venue.

The business, which launched the first Guinness Book of Records in 1955, has appointed agents Savills to find a 25,000 to 30,000 sq. ft. location for the attraction, which will be called Guinness World Records VS London.

The company will invest £50 million over five years and hope to have the venue open by early 2026

As well as competing to break official world record titles, the site will offer visitors a range of food, drink, and retail options, primarily targeting families with children aged between 7-14 years old.

The move marks the latest diversification of the GWR business having added TV production and business consultancy to its original publishing arm.

The competitive socialising sector has grown at an extraordinary pace over the past five years and now encompasses a wide range of sports including golf, darts, cricket and football .

Savills estimates in the next five years there are likely to be a further 250 competitive socialising locations across the UK, equivalent to a further 30% of units and bringing the count close to over 800 sites.

Jessica Hill, Surveyor in UK Restaurants and Leisure at Savills, said: “As consumer demand for unique, immersive experiences continues to rise, it’s no surprise this brand has seized the opportunity to expand in this market. Guinness World Records is a household name with a huge following across social media and entertainment platforms, putting them in an excellent position for success. We’re focused on finding the ideal London location that not only captures high footfall, but also taps into the city’s status as a world-class destination.”

Paul O’Neill, VP GWR Entertainment, said: “Guinness World Records has been producing and delivering live record-breaking experiences for over a decade, and we’re excited to be establishing our first permanent entertainment destination in the UK.

“We’ve taken everything attendees have told us they love about attempting records and our live events and weaved it all into an Officially Amazing Guinness World Records experience. From record-breaking challenges, to team records, to unexpected record facts, to themed food and beverage menus, this will feel like you have stepped into the pages of our book with the added magic of potentially leaving as an official world record holder.”