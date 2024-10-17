Guardian journalists to vote on potential strike action over Observer sale

observer guardian sale

Guardian journalists are to vote on potential strike action as anger grows over plans to sell its Sunday sister title, The Observer, to a loss-making startup.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) will consult more than 600 journalists at both newspapers over their willingness to strike over the proposed sale.

The NUJ said the consultative ballot would run for the next week and would likely lead to a formal vote on whether to take industrial action.

Guardian Media Group last month revealed it was in exclusive talks to sell The Observer to Tortoise, a start-up founded by former BBC News boss James Harding.

The move has sparked anger from journalists, with the NUJ accusing bosses of “betrayal”. Staff last month passed a vote of no confidence in the Scott Trust, the £1bn fund that owns both titles.

Journalists have accused Tortoise of failing to provide sufficient assurances over job security. They have also warned that plans to implement a paywall on the newspaper will harm accessibility and media plurality.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said: “News of these secret negotiations have understandably blindsided journalists across the Guardian and Observer.

“Of course, our members rightly fear the impact on jobs and livelihoods. However, their anger and dismay is also motivated by the adverse impact such a sale will have on the future of both titles, and on wider press freedom and plurality.”

Mr Harding this week held meetings with Observer staff and NUJ leaders in an effort to smooth over concerns about the deal.

Tortoise, which has said it will invest £25m in The Observer over the next five years, has pledged to keep on all 70 Observer employees and maintain their existing conditions, including pay and pension contributions.

It has also played down concerns about high levels of overlap between The Observer and The Guardian and the difficulties in untangling them.

The start-up is expected to build out stand-alone operations for The Observer in areas such as foreign, sport and business, which are currently served by Guardian journalists.

Mr Harding told staff that the deal would unlock more investment in the title, which has long been overlooked by its parent company, while strengthening its credentials as a progressive paper.

But the promises have so far failed to win over journalists, who fear insecurity under the ownership of a start-up that has racked up £16.3m in losses since its launch in 2018.

Staff also believe Guardian bosses are trying to force through the deal by threatening a tough future for the paper unless it is sold.

Ms Stanistreet accused the Scott Trust of “dismantling” protections afforded to The Observer, describing the plans as “short-sighted and flawed”.

Mr Harding has said that he expects the Sunday title, which was founded in 1791 and been loss-making for decades, to break even in 2027. He is aiming to reach 173,000 paying subscribers in 2029, up from its current circulation of 114,000.

The news executive, who is also a former editor of The Times, has secured backing from investors including the billionaire family behind the Nando’s chicken chain and the dynasty that owns fashion giant H&M. Gary Lubner, the South African Labour donor who previously led Autoglass, will also provide funding.

Around half of the planned investment is expected to fall in the first two years as Tortoise pumps money into the Sunday newspaper titles. But Tortoise plans to fund much of the £25m pledge through future profits rather than new cash investment.

The start-up is hoping to close the transaction in November once Guardian Media Group has settled its dispute with the NUJ, though this could be pushed back in the event of a strike.

Following a deal, it is expected that Observer staff would be gradually moved over to Tortoise’s offices just off Oxford Street during a transition period of around three months.

The Guardian was contacted for comment.