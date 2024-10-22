Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Net Income and Improved ...

Total Assets: Increased by $15.5 million during the third quarter.

Total Liabilities: Increased by $4.8 million during the third quarter.

Net Income: $7.4 million, equating to $0.65 per basic share.

Return on Average Assets (ROA): 0.96% for the quarter.

Return on Average Equity (ROE): 9.58% for the quarter.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.33% for the quarter.

Gross Loans: Decreased by $78.5 million during the third quarter.

Deposits and Repurchase Agreements: Increased by $48.8 million.

Nonperforming Assets: 0.66% of total assets for the quarter.

Nonaccrual Loans: $5.1 million as of September 30.

Substandard Loans: $12.3 million at quarter end.

Efficiency Ratio: 70.47% for the quarter.

Liquidity Ratio: 17.1% at quarter end.

Uninsured Deposits: 26.3% of total deposits at quarter end.

Total Equity to Average Assets: 10.4% as of June 30.

Release Date: October 21, 2024

Positive Points

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) reported a net income of $7.4 million for the third quarter, equating to $0.65 per basic share, which is an increase from $0.54 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

The company's net interest margin improved to 3.33% this quarter, up from 3.26% in the second quarter and 3.02% during the same quarter last year.

Nonperforming assets remain at historically low levels, with nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.25% and as a percentage of total assets at 0.17%.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) has a strong core deposit base, with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 31.5% of total deposits at quarter end.

The company has a robust liquidity position, with a liquidity ratio of 17.1% and total contingent liquidity of about $1.4 billion available through various channels.

Negative Points

Total assets decreased by $88 million year-to-date, although there was a slight increase of $15.5 million during the third quarter.

Gross loans decreased by $78.5 million in the third quarter, contributing to a year-to-date decrease of about $186 million.

Noninterest income decreased by $555,000 during the quarter, primarily due to the absence of a $900,000 ORE valuation allowance present in the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio was relatively high at 70.47% for the quarter, indicating potential inefficiencies in operations.

The company experienced extraordinary expenses related to properties in ORE, although these are expected to be resolved soon.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the deposit repricing schedule and its impact on the net interest margin (NIM)? A: Shalene Jacobson, CFO, explained that they anticipate the NIM will increase by about 2 basis points per month, aiming to approach 350 basis points. A significant portion of CDs will reprice at lower rates, providing tailwinds in Q4. The loan portfolio turns over every three years, with many commercial loans already repriced, and non-commercial loans expected to reprice at higher rates.

Q: What is the strategy for growing the company by $1 billion to $2 billion over the next three to four years? A: CEO Tyson Abston stated that the strategy is to position the company for growth as rates decrease and political clarity improves. They plan to focus on organic growth and acquisitions, leveraging their strong capital, asset quality, and liquidity. The Texas market offers significant opportunities, and they aim to replicate past growth strategies.

Q: How is the company managing loan shrinkage, and what is the outlook for loan growth? A: CEO Tyson Abston noted that the majority of loan runoff involved non-core relationships or projects they were not comfortable funding. They are prepared to grow the portfolio as opportunities arise, focusing on core relationships and strong borrowers.

Q: What is the current competitive landscape for deposit pricing, and how do you see deposit betas evolving? A: CEO Tyson Abston mentioned that there is less aggressive pricing in their markets, with rates coming down. Shalene Jacobson added that they previously modeled a 0.4% sensitivity to rate decreases, but they might adjust this in early 2025.

Q: What are the plans for the share buyback program given the current stock price? A: Shalene Jacobson indicated that the decision to continue the buyback program depends on the stock price and earn-back potential. They will be opportunistic but cautious about the earn-back period.

