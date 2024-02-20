GSK’s Julie Brown to join drinks giant Diageo’s board

Diageo has announced the appointment of Julie Brown as a non-executive director (Diageo)

Guinness and Smirnoff vodka maker Diageo has appointed Julie Brown as a non-executive director with effect from August 5.

On appointment, Brown, who has been chief financial officer and executive director of drugs giant GSK since May last year and prior to that worked at fashion brand Burberry Group as finance chief, will succeed Alan Stewart as chair of the audit committee.

Stewart will retire from the board immediately prior to the drinks giant’s AGM in September.

Brown, a seasoned pharmaceuticals industry executive, has also previously worked at Smith & Nephew and AstraZeneca.

Diageo chairman Javier Ferrán said: “Julie brings many years of experience in financial, commercial and strategic roles in international companies operating in highly regulated industries.”

Ferrán added: “She is strongly committed to enabling diversity in business and to creating sustainable, long-term value for stakeholders. I look forward to her contribution to board discussions and to working with her in progressing Diageo's ambition to be one of the most trusted and respected consumer products companies in the world.”

Stewart has been a Diageo director since 2014 and chair of the audit committee since 2017. ,

The group chairman added: “Alan has served Diageo with great distinction during this period, and we have benefitted greatly from his expertise and strategic input. We wish him the very best for the future."