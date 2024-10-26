Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Profitability Gains Amid Revenue ...

In This Article:
Profitability Improvement: Cable segment profitability improved by almost 400 basis points to 39.4%.
Cable CapEx: Year-to-date cable investments of $290 million, a decline of 38% year on year.
Operating Cash Flow (Cable): Over 8.8 billion pesos, growing by almost 40% year on year, accounting for 25% of sales.
Sky Operating Cash Flow: Over 2.5 billion pesos, flat year on year, accounting for 22% of sales.
Consolidated Operating Cash Flow: Around 11.3 billion pesos, growing by 27% year on year, accounting for 24% of sales.
Free Cash Flow: Over 6.3 billion pesos, representing a nine-month free cash flow yield of around 25%.
Televisa Univision Revenue: $1.3 billion, increasing by 2% year on year.
Televisa Univision EBITA: $427 million, growing by 4% year on year.
Advertising Revenue (US): Increased by 5% year on year.
Advertising Revenue (Mexico): Declined by 1% year on year; FX neutral increase of 10%.
Subscription and Licensing Revenue (US): Grew by 6% year on year.
Subscription and Licensing Revenue (Mexico): Fell by 12% year on year; FX neutral decline of 4%.
Release Date: October 25, 2024
Release Date: October 25, 2024
Positive Points
Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) improved profitability in its cable segment by almost 400 basis points to 39.4% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
The company achieved a significant milestone by making its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business profitable within two years, faster than its peers.
Consolidated operating cash flow grew by about 27% year on year, reaching around 11.3 billion pesos, accounting for approximately 24% of sales.
The integration of Sky with the cable segment has led to operational efficiencies, including a reduction in OpEx by around 8.5% year on year.
Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) generated over 6.3 billion pesos in free cash flow, representing a nine-month free cash flow yield of around 25% for its consolidated operations.
Negative Points
Net revenue from cable operations decreased by 1.6% year on year due to the cancellation of a video package and the impact of a hurricane in Acapulco.
Sky's third-quarter revenue fell by 13.2% year on year, driven by a decline in prepaid subscribers.
The enterprise segment's net revenue declined by 22.6% year on year due to not renewing an important government contract.
The operating segment income margin contracted by 60 basis points sequentially due to faster revenue decline at Sky compared to synergy realization.
Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) faces challenges in further integrating and optimizing operations at Televisa Univision, requiring significant effort to unlock efficiencies.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Could you provide more details on how Televisa Univision plans to achieve efficiency and deleveraging? A: Alfonso De Noriega, Co-CEO, explained that the focus will be on broad cost-cutting initiatives to improve free cash flow and reduce leverage. This involves rethinking the company's operations and prioritizing efficiency over growth at any cost.
Q: How is the competitive environment in broadband, and what are the trends in churn? A: Francisco Valim, CEO of Izzi Grupo, noted that the market is rational with stable prices. There was a temporary increase in churn due to price hikes, but it is returning to historical levels.
Q: Can you elaborate on the operating segment margin performance and the impact of efficiency initiatives at Sky? A: Alfonso De Noriega stated that margins have expanded due to efficiency measures and headcount reductions. Although there was a sequential margin contraction, further synergies are expected to improve margins in the coming quarters.
Q: How has Grupo Televisa managed to generate strong free cash flow despite decreasing revenues? A: Carlos Phillips, CFO, attributed the strong free cash flow to operational efficiencies, better inventory and working capital management, and a focus on CapEx efficiency. These factors have significantly boosted free cash flow compared to the previous year.
Q: Are there any plans to reduce gross debt given the strong cash position? A: Carlos Phillips confirmed that the company aims to use cash flow to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt, maintaining a focus on net leverage to support investment-grade ratings.
