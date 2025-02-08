Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (GRPRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and ...

Release Date: February 07, 2025

Positive Points

Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (GRPRF) achieved the highest net promoter score in its history, indicating strong customer satisfaction.

The company successfully launched B2B and B2B2C e-commerce platforms in Mexico, opening new sales channels.

Significant strides were made in environmental, social, and governance commitments, including a 12% reduction in emissions.

The Beia service continues to grow, surpassing 133,000 subscribers, showing strong market acceptance.

Grupo Rotoplas SAB de CV (GRPRF) has completed major projects, including a technological revamp and manufacturing upgrades, positioning it for future growth.

Negative Points

The recession in Argentina significantly impacted sales and profitability, contributing to a 46% decline in net income.

Lower sales in Argentina and planned investments in digital initiatives affected margins negatively.

The company had to undertake a workforce restructuring, reducing headcount by 4% to streamline operations.

EBITDA margins in Mexico contracted due to higher digital expenses and lower profitability in services.

Net sales in the United States declined by 6% due to lack of drought conditions and a contraction in the agricultural sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: In terms of international expansion, do you see opportunities for Beia in markets outside of Mexico? A: (Unidentified_2) There are definitely opportunities in other markets, but we have decided to focus on Mexico for now. Mexico offers a large opportunity, and we continue to validate our hypothesis that point-of-use water purification provides significant benefits and value for our customers. We will consider other markets in the future but will focus on Mexico for the time being.

Q: What proportion of CapEx for 2025 will be for maintenance versus growth? A: (Unidentified_3) We will prioritize maintenance CapEx, which we expect to be low, and new project CapEx will be on a case-by-case basis. CapEx will be lower than last year, and most will be for maintenance. As results improve and high-return projects emerge, we may increase growth CapEx.

Q: Will the migration of data to Google Cloud allow margins to improve during 2025? A: (Unidentified_2) Yes, our AI capabilities will increase efficiency, allowing us to grow new businesses without needing more resources. This should improve margins and enable faster business growth.

Q: Mexico sales have been slow in the last two quarters. What can we expect going forward, especially with the opening of the Xap Auca plant? A: (Unidentified_2) We expect stronger demand after a period of lower demand following high demand in the first semester. The Xap Auca plant and new manufacturing processes should improve market share and margins due to increased efficiency and sustainability.

