Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe SAB de CV (MEX:HOTEL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

  • Occupancy Rate: 66.6% for the first nine months of 2024, highest in seven years.

  • EBITDA Margin: 25.7% for the first nine months of 2024.

  • RevPAR Growth: 8.1% increase in the third quarter of 2024.

  • ADR Increase: 6.9% increase in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Revenue: MXN678 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 3.4% year-over-year.

  • EBITDA: MXN144 million for the third quarter of 2024, down 7.7% year-over-year.

  • Room Revenue: Increased 3% to MXN326 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Food and Beverage Revenue: Stable at MXN274 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Other Income: Increased 25% to MXN43 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Vacation Club Income: Decreased 13% to MXN11 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Operating Income: Increased 26% to MXN72 million in the third quarter of 2024.

  • Net Income: MXN86 million loss in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a MXN55 million loss in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Net Debt: MXN2,604 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

  • Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 3.6 times for the last 12 months.

  • Debt Composition: 88% US dollar-denominated with an average cost of 8.4%; 12% peso-denominated with an average cost of 14.4%.

Release Date: October 25, 2024

Positive Points

  • Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe SAB de CV achieved a 66.6% occupancy rate in the first nine months of 2024, marking the highest first nine months occupancy in the past seven years.

  • The company posted a 25.7% EBITDA margin despite challenges, such as the remodeling of Krystal Beach Acapulco due to Hurricane Otis.

  • RevPAR increased by 8.1% in the third quarter of 2024, driven by a 6.9% increase in ADR and a 0.7 percentage point growth in occupancy.

  • Room revenue increased by 3% to MXN326 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

  • Operating income increased by 26% to MXN72 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Negative Points

  • EBITDA decreased by 7.7% to MXN144 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

  • Net income showed a loss of MXN86 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a MXN55 million loss in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher foreign exchange currency rate losses.

  • Vacation Club income decreased by 13% in the third quarter of 2024.

  • The company faces cost pressures, particularly with wages and energy costs, impacting overall expenses.

  • The Acapulco Hotel is still undergoing remodeling, with some rooms not yet operational, affecting potential revenue generation.

