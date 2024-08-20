Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Revenue Forecasts By 17%

Celebrations may be in order for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from SoundHound AI's seven analysts is for revenues of US$83m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a huge 49% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$70m of revenue in 2024. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that SoundHound AI's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 122% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 40% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect SoundHound AI to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at SoundHound AI.

