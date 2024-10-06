Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Japanese Exchanges October 2024

Japan's stock markets recently experienced volatility due to political developments, with a new prime minister taking office and impacting investor sentiment. Despite initial losses, the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indices managed to recover some ground as the new leadership signaled economic policy continuity. In this context, growth companies with high insider ownership can present intriguing opportunities for investors, as such ownership often aligns management interests with shareholder value creation amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 31.5% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 26.1% 61.5% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.7% 38.5% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Inforich (TSE:9338) 19.1% 29.5% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.3% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 22% 75.2% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 68.1% Loadstar Capital K.K (TSE:3482) 33.8% 24.3% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 25.3%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. operates in real estate consulting businesses in Japan and has a market cap of ¥183.49 billion.

Operations: Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include real estate consulting services in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 34.7%

Kasumigaseki Capital Ltd. is poised for significant growth, with revenue expected to rise by 26.3% annually, outpacing the Japanese market average. Earnings are projected to grow at a robust 38.5% per year, reflecting strong performance potential despite recent share price volatility and past shareholder dilution. The company's expansion into luxury hospitality with the opening of seven x seven Ishigaki highlights its strategic growth initiatives in high-value sectors, although debt coverage remains a concern due to low operating cash flow.

TSE:3498 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PARK24 Co., Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥309.88 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Mobility Business, which contributes ¥107.36 million, the Parking Lot Business in Japan at ¥178.06 million, and the Parking Lot Business Overseas generating ¥79.23 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.5%

PARK24 is positioned for growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 16.35% annually, surpassing the Japanese market average. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, although it carries a high debt level. Recent strategic alliances include a pilot rideshare service in collaboration with Uber Japan, leveraging its Times CAR sharing service, which could enhance revenue streams if commercialized successfully amidst Japan's evolving transport regulations.

TSE:4666 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: GENDA Inc., with a market cap of ¥202.70 billion, operates amusement arcades primarily under the GiGO brand in Japan through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its amusement arcade operations in Japan under the GiGO brand.

Insider Ownership: 19.3%

GENDA Inc. is experiencing a revenue growth forecast of 13.4% annually, outpacing the Japanese market average of 4.2%, with earnings expected to grow significantly at 20.89% per year. However, recent shareholder dilution and a volatile share price pose challenges. Despite no substantial insider buying or selling in the past three months, GENDA's follow-on equity offering could impact ownership dynamics and financial stability as it prepares for its Q2 2025 earnings release on September 9, 2024.

TSE:9166 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

