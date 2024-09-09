A growing company is planning a new location in this popular Midlands shopping center

A new business will be swimming up to a popular Lexington shopping center.

Goldfish Swim School, which has locations across the U.S., is planning a new spot at 932 N. Lake Drive, near Sunset Boulevard. That’s in the Lexington Towne Centre shopping complex that is home to a number of stores and restaurants.

The swim school touts the Lexington location as “coming soon” on its website, and there was a building permit for the school in the window when a reporter went by recently. The location also was listed as “under construction” in town of Lexington planning and zoning documents. An opening date has not been publicly announced.

The Goldfish location will be in a storefront that formerly was home to a Tuesday Morning store. It will be next door to Big Air trampoline park, which opened last year.

Goldfish Swim School started in 2006 in Michigan and has since grown to more than 150 locations across the U.S., according to the company’s website. The company focuses on learn-to-swim instruction for infants and children, from ages 4 months to 12 years old. This would be the first Goldfish facility in the Midlands. The only other SC location currently listed on the company’s website is on Haywood Road in Greenville.

The Lexington Towne Centre has a host of well-known-businesses, including Food Lion, Books-A-Million, Hibbett Sports, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Jimmy John’s and Little Caesars, among others. It’s located at the nexus of two high-traffic, busy roads.

Nearly 37,000 cars per day travel down nearby Sunset Boulevard, per state Department of Transportation data, while nearly 19,000 cars per day traverse North Lake Drive.